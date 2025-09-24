Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 16:12 Uhr
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Indianapolis Zoo: Renowned Madagascar Conservationist to be Recognized at 2025 Indianapolis Prize Gala

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, the Indianapolis Zoo will celebrate the work of 2025 Indianapolis Prize Winner Dr. Lily-Arison René de Roland at a gala in downtown Indianapolis. The world's leading award for animal conservation, the Indianapolis Prize is awarded by the Indianapolis Zoo every two years. Dr. René de Roland is being recognized for his groundbreaking work in his native Madagascar where his discoveries have revolutionized biodiversity efforts and have created a new model for community-led species protection in one of Earth's most threatened ecosystems.

Renowned Madagascar conservationist Lily-Arison René de Roland, Ph.D., is the 2025 Indianapolis Prize Winner. Photo by Matt Mays.

This year's celebration also marks 20 years of the Indianapolis Prize. A global conservation initiative of the Indianapolis Zoo, the Indianapolis Prize has awarded more than $7.5 million to conservationists across the globe to support the protection of wildlife.

"Dr. René de Roland exemplifies what we've learned after two decades of the Indianapolis Prize, that lasting conservation comes from local leadership and community partnership. We are proud to honor his significant achievements," said Dr. Rob Shumaker, President & CEO of the Indianapolis Zoo.

In 2006, Dr. René de Roland's team rediscovered the Madagascar pochard, a duck species thought to be extinct for 40 years, during an expedition to the remote wetlands of northern Madagascar. The find proved some of Madagascar's "lost" species could still be saved. As National Director of The Peregrine Fund's Madagascar Program, Dr. René de Roland leads a team of Malagasy conservationists and has established five national protected areas encompassing more than 1,500 square miles of critical habitat. He also has mentored hundreds of Malagasy conservationists, who have earned 90 master's degrees and 16 doctoral degrees.

"My work is inspired by my pride for my country's biodiversity and my love for its wonderful people," Dr. René de Roland said. "I am grateful to work alongside so many dedicated Malagasy people who care deeply about protecting our home."

Dr. René de Roland was selected from six DeHaan Finalists representing conservation efforts across four continents: Alberto Alves Campos (Aquasis); Lisa Dabek, Ph.D. (Tree Kangaroo Conservation Program); Julie E. Packard (Monterey Bay Aquarium); Lee James Taylor White, Ph.D. (Research Institute for Tropical Ecology); and Biruté Mary Galdikas, Ph.D. (Orangutan Foundation International). The winner of the Indianapolis Prize receives $250,000 and each DeHaan Finalist receives $50,000.

2025 Emerging Conservationist
Also recognized at the Gala will be the 2025 Indianapolis Prize Emerging Conservationist, Ugandan researcher Mwezi "Badru" Mugerwa. Mugerwa is the second recipient of the Emerging Conservationist Award-an honor given to an individual age 40 or under who is working to save a species or group of species. Mugerwa was recognized for pioneering an innovative, community-based approach to protecting the elusive African golden cat, one of Africa's least-known species.

Mugerwa's organization, Embaka, has registered more than 2,200 community members in conservation programs that address local needs-from healthcare to livestock-in exchange for anti-poaching commitments. This program has expanded to 19 African countries through the African Golden Cat Conservation Alliance.

"Once you're in the communities and you understand the problem, the solutions become clear," Mugerwa said. "Having a national park in your backyard shouldn't be a burden-it's an opportunity."

Award-winning journalist and previous Indianapolis Prize Gala host Anne Thompson will host this year's event, along with conservationist and TV producer Saba Douglas-Hamilton. Josh Kaufman, Indianapolis native and winner of Season 6 of NBC's "The Voice," will perform. The event is presented by Cummins Inc.

About the Indianapolis Prize

The Indianapolis Prize recognizes and rewards conservationists who have achieved major victories in advancing the sustainability of an animal species or group of species. The Emerging Conservationist Award, a new accolade in 2023, is given to a conservationist aged 40 or younger. Since 2004, the Indianapolis Prize has awarded more than $7.5 million in unrestricted cash awards, advancing the work of conservation scientists through financial support and public awareness. The Indianapolis Prize is a conservation initiative of the Indianapolis Zoo.

Connect with the Prize on Facebook, X, Instagram and indianapolisprize.org.

Media Contacts

David Hosick
Indianapolis Zoo, Director of Public Relations
317-410-5992
dhosick@indyzoo.com

Camille Pipino
VOX Global
614-588-6488
cpipino@omc.com

Mwezi

The Indianapolis Prize recognizes and rewards conservationists who have achieved major victories in advancing the sustainability of an animal species or group of species. Since 2006, the Indianapolis Prize has awarded more than $7 million in unrestricted cash awards, advancing the work of conservation scientists through financial support and public awareness. The Indianapolis Prize is a signature conservation initiative of the Indianapolis Zoological Society, Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777724/Indianapolis_Zoo_awards_Lily_Arison_Rene_de_Roland.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777725/Indianapolis_Zoo_awards_Mwezi_Badru_Mugerwa.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608197/IndyPrizeLogo_SMLnotext_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/renowned-madagascar-conservationist-to-be-recognized-at-2025-indianapolis-prize-gala-302563252.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.