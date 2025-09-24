Hollywall Entertainment, Inc., to Change its Name to HWAL Inc., as Corporate Focus Expands to Acquiring and Operating Real World Assets

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Hollywall Entertainment Inc., (OTCID:HWAL) (the "Company"), a technology, media and entertainment content and intellectual property holding company, will change its name to HWAL Inc., as its corporate focus expands to acquiring, incubating, and operating what have recently become referred to as "Real World Assets."

As recently announced, the Company reached a settlement with a lender that resolved pending litigation between them in the State of Nevada. The matter was settled under confidential terms without admission of wrongdoing by either party.

Last year the Company announced its intention to transfer operations related to its music catalog (the "Catalog") to its wholly subsidiary Melody Trust, LLC ("Melody").

The Catalog is one of the largest independently owned music libraries in the world and comprises a prestigious collection of over 27,000 music recordings, showcasing among others the remarkable talents of numerous internationally acclaimed award-winning music legends. These recordings encompass iconic performances by esteemed artists such as Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, The Bee Gees, Chicago, The Platters, George Gershwin, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Bo Didley, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Rod Stewart, and many others.

The latest valuation for the Catalog was conducted by Sun Business Valuation, pursuant to which the fair market value of the Catalog was assessed to be approximately $146 million as of March 12, 2021. HWAL is confident that the Catalog is far more valuable today, especially considering recent sales of so many large and small music catalogs over the past few years.

Recently Melody formed a new music sync licensing division and added Jesse Wright to the management team for licensing the Catalog for use in film, TV, games, trailers, and advertisement.

Jesse Wright brings to the Company over fifteen years of seasoned experience via music supervisor and director roles at Warner Music Group, Artist Publishing Group, and several boutique music houses. Jesse has contributed to countless sync placements, including campaigns for Netflix, Hulu, Universal Pictures, Activision, the NFL, Paramount Pictures, NBC, Disney, and more. Under Jesse's leadership, Melody has recently signed a strategic alliance with the Music Supervisor Music Clearance platform, DISCO.

The Company's music division is currently negotiating agreements to put the Catalog to work in several new movies, television, electronic games, and metaverse projects. Music supervisors for film, TV, games and advertisement commercial projects from all parts of the world, can source, review, listen and license over 400 soundtracks from the Melody music publishing channel at Disco.

https://melodytrust.disco.ac/cat/1541090619

About Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (HWAL), is an emerging publicly traded company that is engaged in the development, acquisition of and investment in innovative technologies, media and entertainment content and IP. www.hollywall.com.

HWAL has curated and preserved over 27,000 music and visual arts assets, including rare and coveted music recordings, photos and videos, some which are unpublished, from countless legendary music recording artists including James Brown, Chuck Berry, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, The Who, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Deep Purple, and hundreds of other music legends.

Corporate Communications:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theHollywall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thehollywall

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hollywallentertainmentinc.7117

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HWAL.Hollywall

HWAL: https://hollywall.com

Melody: https://hollywall.com/melody-trust/

info@hollywall.com

SOURCE: Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/hollywall-entertainment-inc.-to-change-its-name-to-hwal-inc.-as-corporate-focus-1077516