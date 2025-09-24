Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 16:24 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.: STL showcases its high-density, Unitube Indoor Optical Fibre Cable using Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) in Connected Britain 2025

  • Certified under the Construction Products Regulation (CPR)
  • Engineered for performance and safety in demanding indoor environments

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today showcased its advanced Unitube Single Jacket Indoor Fibre Optic Cable with 4-core Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) at Connected Britain 2025. MCF packs 4-cores into the same cladding diameter as standard single-mode fibre (SMF), keeping coating size at 250/200 micrometres.

STL_Logo

STL is among the first companies to demonstrate real-world deployments of MCF technology, spanning underground and duct networks with a complete ecosystem of fibres, cables, and termination solutions. Building on this foundation, STL has developed the Unitube Single Jacket Indoor Fibre Optic Cable with MCF. This cable is engineered not only for performance but also for safety in demanding indoor environments. Certified under the Construction Products Regulation (CPR) EuroClass Cca-s2, d1, a1, it ensures a high level of fire resistance and protects critical infrastructure during fire incidents. With this certification, STL's cable is ideally suited for Data Centres, campus networks, commercial buildings and other indoor installations where high capacity data transfer and compliance with stringent fire safety standards is essential. Complementing these are optical distribution units and connectivity solutions, tailored to simplify integration with existing network architectures.

STL's Unitube Single Jacket Indoor Fibre Optic Cable with MCF enables features such as:

  • Superior Security: QKD (Quantum Key Distribution) for Physical & Digital tamper-evident encryption.
  • Future-Ready Bandwidth: Supports next-generation applications (AI, 5G, quantum) with 4× the throughput potential of legacy fibres.
  • Compact Efficiency: Packs multiple cores into a smaller diameter, multiplying fibre count (e.g., 864 fibres with 4 cores = 3,456) while boosting capacity without expanding footprint.
  • High RoI: Secure & scalable network backbone in a single deployment.

Dr. Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL, commented: "Through continuous innovation and global partnerships, STL is accelerating up the adoption of advanced optical technologies. Our Unitube Single Jacket Indoor Optical Fibre Cable with MCF is engineered to meet the ever-growing demands of high-capacity, secure, and future-ready networks. With our ongoing global standardisation efforts and real-world deployments, we are proud to lead the evolution of optical infrastructure that powers next-generation applications."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us | stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

For more information, contact:

Media Relations
Shaily Rai Sinha
stl.communications@stl.tech

Investor Relations
Rahul Darak
investor@stl.tech

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259921/5527893/STL_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stl-showcases-its-high-density-unitube-indoor-optical-fibre-cable-using-multi-core-fiber-mcf-in-connected-britain-2025-302565969.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.