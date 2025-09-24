Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: A1JUY6 | ISIN: CA04341X1078 | Ticker-Symbol: 1A9
Tradegate
24.09.25 | 15:47
1,430 Euro
-0,69 % -0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 15:36 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Asante Gold Corporation: Asante Commences Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (TSXV: ASE | GSE: ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | OTCQX: ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") will commence trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol ASE.

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle.

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.asantegold.com.

For further information please contact:

Dave Anthony, President & CEO
Frederick Attakumah, Executive Vice President and Country Director
Tel: +1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147
Email: info@asantegold.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
