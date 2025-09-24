Asante Gold Corporation: Asante Commences Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (TSXV: ASE | GSE: ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | OTCQX: ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") will commence trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol ASE.

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle.

