Teqnion AB: Teqnion acquires HT Servo Ltd

Teqnion AB has signed an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in HT Servo Ltd.

HT Servo counts many of the UK's leading aerospace and defence companies among its customers, who choose to procure their motion components - from velocity and position transducers to brushed and brushless DC motors, electro-mechanical actuators, and precision gearing systems - thanks to the company's technical expertise, robust and reliable solutions and service-minded team.

The company has roots from the 1980's and the current form was established in 2001. David Baillie joined in 2004 and has since expanded the company's footprint in the UK. Even though the ownership has shifted from David to Teqnion, David will continue to lead HT Servo towards the horizon.

HT Servo's average revenue for the last 3 years has been around ~£4.5M with robust margins.

HT Servo was supported in the transaction, in the UK, by FRP Corporate Finance and lawyers DMH Stallard.

"I am thrilled to be joining an ambitious and growing group such as Teqnion. I am confident that Teqnion and HT Servo Ltd will flourish together and grow side by side. It is important for our customers that with this acquisition HT Servo can continue to support the UK defence and aerospace marketplace for the next period. Being purchased doesn't mean losing who we are - it means our vision has grown valuable enough to be part of something bigger. I look forward to partnering with Daniel, Johan, and the rest of the team" says David Baillie, MD of HT Servo Limited.

"David and his HT-Servo team are truly inspirational with their business sense and expert application knowledge. Supplying the best for the best comes natural for them and aligns with our view of what makes a great company. This will be fun!" says Johan Steene, CEO of Teqnion.

The acquisition is effective immediately and is not expected to have any significant effect on Teqnion's 2025 fiscal year financials.

Read more at www.htservo.com and at www.teqnion.se.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Steene, VD, phone: +46 73 333 57 33, E-mail: johan@teqnion.se

Daniel Zhang, CXO, phone: +46 721 555 695, E-mail: daniel@teqnion.se

Teqnion AB

Dalvägen 14,

169 56 Solna

Phone: 08-655 12 00,

E-mail: info@teqnion.se

