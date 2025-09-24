Drilling Machine Market is Projected to Reach US$31.72 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.15% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Drilling Machine Market is observing significant growth owing to rapid growth in the industrial sector, especially in Asia Pacific.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The Drilling Machine Market analysis focuses on a vast array of applications that are expected to determine market strength in the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: One of the main factors propelling the drilling machine market is the rising automotive production. The rising demand for automobiles drives continuous investment in the automotive industry across various regions. A notable example is the Mazda-Toyota partnership, which launched a new assembly facility in Huntsville in 2021.



The shift toward electric mobility is also evident, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) representing around 15% of the market share in January 2025-an increase from 10.9% during the same month in 2024. That month, BEV sales rose by approximately 34%, reaching 124,341 units. Significant growth in BEV adoption was observed in three of the four largest European automotive markets, collectively accounting for nearly 64% of all regional electric car registrations. Germany experienced a 53.5% surge, Belgium saw a 37.2% increase, and the Netherlands recorded a 28.2% rise, according to European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) data.



On a global scale, car sales reached 74.6 million units in 2024-a year-over-year growth of about 2.5%. Europe's automotive market saw modest growth of 0.8%, totaling 10.6 million units sold, while North America posted a stronger increase of approximately 3.8%. This upward trend in vehicle production and electric vehicle adoption underscores the growing demand for industrial machinery such as drilling machine.



Growing Industrial Sector: the steady expansion of the global manufacturing sector is fueling the need for robust and long-lasting industrial components. As reported by the World Bank, global manufacturing output reached USD 16.2 trillion in 2023, up from USD 14 trillion in 2017, highlighting consistent growth over recent years.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, industrial economies maintained this momentum, with manufacturing output rising by 0.9%-an improvement over the 0.6% growth recorded in the previous quarter. Countries such as Sweden, Türkiye, and Taiwan (Province of China) experienced particularly strong performance, each reporting quarterly growth rates above 3%. This upward trend has driven increased demand for high-performance industrial machines and equipments, prompting manufacturers to adopt advanced materials and more efficient fabrication methods. As a result, drilling machines essential for producing precise and durable parts are gaining greater significance in manufacturing. This growing reliance on precision machining technologies is expected to open up new opportunities for the drilling machines market in the coming years.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market is categorized into sensitive drilling machine, upright drilling machine, radial drilling machine, gang drilling machine, multiple spindle drilling machine, and deep hole drilling machine. the sensitive drilling machine segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on power source, the market is categorized into battery powered, corded. The battery powered segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on application the market is categorized into aerospace, heavy equipment, automotive, energy industry, military and defense, oil and gas, others. The heavy equipment dominated the market in 2024.

The Drilling Machine market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Drilling Machine Market are Cameron Micro Drill Presses, CHUAN KING SANG MACHINERY CO., LTD., DATRON AG, DMG MORI, ERNST LENZ Maschinenbau GmbH, Fehlmann AG, Mazak Corporation, SCM Wood, KAAST Machine Tools, KNUTH.

Trending Topics: Grinding Machines Market, Electromechanical Servo Press Market

Global Headlines on Drilling Machine

HOMAG launched Drillteq D-110, a stand-alone horizontal drilling and dowel-inserting CNC machine

CEMBRE Group announced the launch of the SD-36BA is a battery-powered wooden sleeper drilling machine.

Conclusion

The market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years owing to the development of construction industry, government incentives, growing DIY preferences across different regions. The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

