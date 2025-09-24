DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Launches Newest Capsule Collection, "Elegant Simplicity," Celebrating Quiet Luxury and Modern Minimalism

Latest "New & Now" limited time collection celebrates minimalist elegance, chic silhouettes and polished details across bridal, bridesmaids, wedding guest looks and occasionwear

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"),the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, today announced the launch of Elegant Simplicity, the latest limited-time capsule collection as part of David's bi-weekly New & Now drops. Inspired by the rise of quiet luxury and modern runway minimalism, the collection redefines understated refinement across bridal, bridesmaids, wedding guest dresses and occasionwear. Available to shop now in stores and online for a limited time.

The Elegant Simplicity collection delivers timeless fashion designed to last well beyond the moment. The collection reflects a growing desire among customers for elevated style that feels refined without excess, featuring minimalist silhouettes, luxe fabrics, and polished details that exude confidence in simplicity.

"With Elegant Simplicity, we're celebrating the evolution of quiet luxury for all," says Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "This limited-time collection is all about clean lines, luxe fabrics, and effortless style. This capsule delivers modern, timeless designs that make women feel confident and unforgettable. It's proof that you don't need excess to make a statement, we've harnessed the power of simplicity into a highly curated capsule collection that's only available while inventory lasts."

The capsule embraces minimalism at its most elevated, translating the "quiet luxury" movement into fashion moments made for the aisle, the celebration, and beyond. Key features of the collection include:

Sleek Silhouettes : Body-skimming cuts, elegant cape-backs, clean strapless A-lines

Luxe Fabrics : Luxe satins, smooth crepes, lightweight chiffons with fluid drape

Polished Details : Modern necklines, thoughtful cape and veil accents, clean architectural lines

Thoughtful Touches: Chic scarves, statement earrings, and effortless hair-and-makeup pairings

The capsule draws its cues from the icons of pared-back elegance like Hailey Bieber's wedding dress, Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic slip styles, and Meghan Markle's ceremony look. The assortment spans across retail categories, including:

Bridal: Luxesatin fabrics, figure-flattering draping, sculpted necklines, and clean design lines

Bridesmaids: Elevated neutrals, Versatile Scarf details, Clean Silhouette with a modern touch

Occasion: Satin Slips, Fluid drape midis, and fresh jewel tones

Accessories: Minimalist veils, sculptural scarves, and polished finishing touches

The Elegant Simplicity capsule is available in a range of sizes from 0-30W,ensuring an inclusive fit for all brides and occasion shoppers. Prices start at $99.95 for bridesmaids and occasionwear pieces, and bridal gowns begin at $999. All purchases made on the Elegant Simplicity capsule collection are eligible for rewards points through David's Diamond Loyalty Program . With almost three million members, David's Diamond Loyalty program is the industry's only loyalty program offering shoppers the best perks and deals to save on every shopping trip and earn points towards a free vacation or honeymoon

Elegant Simplicity is available now at DavidsBridal.com and in David's Bridal retail locations nationwide. Stop by in-store to try on pieces from the new collection, or make an appointment with David's team of talented DreamMakers!

For additional assets, please see the media kit here .

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

