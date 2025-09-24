The 17th edition of Abu Dhabi Art, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, will return from 19 to 23 November 2025 at Manarat Al Saadiyat. As part of its commitment to nurturing emerging talent, the fair has announced the Beyond Emerging Artists (BEA) 2025 cohort: Alla Abdunabi, Salmah Almansoori, and Maktoum Al Maktoum.

Their new commissions will be curated by internationally renowned artist Issam Kourbaj, who will mentor them as they develop works inspired by Al Ain, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Kourbaj commented: "Like many creatives around the world, young artists in the region are directing their gaze toward excavating the present and engaging with urgent matters of our time, whether environmental, social, or historical. I very much look forward to working with the selected artists and guiding their visual voices as they develop a body of work inspired by Al Ain, both as a source and canvas for new ideas."

Working across installation, sculpture, and storytelling, the artists bring unique perspectives: Abdunabi explores the afterlives of objects, Almansoori reflects on disappearing spaces and memory, and Al Maktoum constructs symbolic worlds interrogating belief systems and the human psyche.

In addition to presenting at the fair, BEA artists benefit from international exposure through exhibitions abroad. As part of this outreach, works by the 2024 BEA cohort Fatma Al Ali, Dina Nazmi Khorchid, and Simrin Mehra Agarwal were showcased in Hong Kong and will be exhibited in London this year. Sponsored by HSBC, these global presentations extend the programme's reach and impact.

Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art, said: "The BEA artists commissioned this year explore themes of heritage, capturing elusive stories of the past, examining our relationship with the world around us, and imagining possible futures through their diverse practices. The scale and ambition of the works in production are thrilling. Through this flagship programme, Abu Dhabi Art aims to give the most promising artists from our region the visibility and support they need to thrive on a global stage. The 2024 cohort's upcoming exhibition at London's Saatchi Gallery, supported by Friends of Abu Dhabi Art and global sponsor HSBC, highlights the power of community and partnership in championing young artists."

