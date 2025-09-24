MNT's Bybit Era: One All-Powerful Asset Across Two Ecosystems

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has unveiled a full upgrade of Mantle (MNT) 's capacities across Bybit following its earlier announcement of the Mantle x Bybit Roadmap . This marks the completion of the Bybit and MNT ecosystem integration : MNT now connects the entire Bybit infrastructure across product lines and the boundless Mantleverse, establishing the token as a strategic asset for Bybit users and making Bybit the most natural marketplace for MNT investors.

MNT has experienced an explosive surge in recent months, culminating in key milestones that have positioned it as a dominant force in the Layer 2 ecosystem:

Unstoppable all-time-high (ATH): MNT hit its latest ATH on September 23, 2025 at $1.88

on September 23, 2025 at An 1,400% increase in number of daily active wallets in the past 30 days

increase in number of in the past 30 days Became the first Optimism Stack Layer 2 to launch as a ZK Validity Rollup and the largest ZK Rollup chain by total value locked (TVL)

to launch as a ZK Validity Rollup and the by total value locked (TVL) Surpassing $2 billion in TVL

Building on evolving utilities, institutional adoption, and expanding integrations on the Bybit platform, the pioneering Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure has reached new heights this summer. As of September 24, 2025, the MNT rally sent prices up by almost 60% in a month.

To celebrate the ecosystem activation, Bybit will host an exclusive livestream, "Your MNT Journey Starts Here: Get Your All-Access Pass to Bybit", on September 26, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC on Bybit Live's official site. The interactive session will provide an all-you-need-to-know guidance on MNT acquisition strategies, cross-platform utilization, VIP benefit optimization, and ecosystem navigation for both new and old MNT supporters.

Platform-Wide MNT Activation

Encompassing institutional client benefits , new Advanced Earn product , "Mantle Pass" as the ultimate fast track to VIP , better rates for OTC purchases , and Bybit Card & Pay , MNT has evolved into an all-powerful booster meeting Bybit users every trading and spending need. The MNT ecosystem now operates as an integrated financial utility across Bybit's wide range of services and offerings:

Added Value for Holders : MNT renders more holding benefits or retail traders as well as institutional clients on Bybit, entailing enhanced leverages and higher capital efficiency for institutional traders, preferential rates for bulk trades with MNT on Bybit OTC, higher "MNT Pass value" than customer asset's actual dollar value advancing them to the next VIP tier faster, and extra cashback for Bybit Card and Bybit Pay users.

: MNT renders more holding benefits or retail traders as well as institutional clients on Bybit, entailing enhanced leverages and higher capital efficiency for institutional traders, preferential rates for bulk trades with MNT on Bybit OTC, higher "MNT Pass value" than customer asset's actual dollar value advancing them to the next VIP tier faster, and extra cashback for Bybit Card and Bybit Pay users. Savings All Around for Users: Using MNT on Bybit can entitle users to substantial savings up to 25% in trading fees. With the Bybit Card, conversion fees for MNT payments are currently waived. From now until October 23, 2025, trading fees are waived for 20 MNT-quoted spot trading pairs on Bybit including ETH/MNT, SOL/MNT, XRP/MNT and more.

Using MNT on Bybit can entitle users to substantial savings up to 25% in trading fees. With the Bybit Card, conversion fees for MNT payments are currently waived. From now until October 23, 2025, trading fees are waived for 20 MNT-quoted spot trading pairs on Bybit including ETH/MNT, SOL/MNT, XRP/MNT and more. Earn Advantages: Bybit Earn has in store multiple ways for users to take advantage of Bybit's exclusive MNT benefits. With Bybit Discount Earn, users stand to pay less for their MNT purchases at preset prices. Access has also been unlocked for fixed-term savings, enhanced token launch allocations, flexible savings, dual asset products, and liquidity mining.

Mantle Network powers next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure designed for enterprise-grade performance and developer accessibility. The platform accelerates blockchain mainstream integration through strategic partnerships that transforms theoretical capabilities into practical financial applications.

The successful integration positions both organizations as pioneers in utility token evolution, showcasing how competitive Layer 2 infrastructure can level up delivery of tangible financial services. The implementation is a new chapter in practical integration that prioritizes user benefit, breaks silos, and connects like-minded communities.

Terms and conditions apply. Users can experience MNT's full range of power on Bybit: Buy Mantle (MNT) on Bybit | Layer 2 token | DeFi, GameFi, RWA

