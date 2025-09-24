Anzeige
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
TrackVia Brings Modern Low-Code Work Management to Government Operations

New government solution helps agencies and partners track mission-critical programs and work processes with greater efficiency, visibility, and compliance.

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / TrackVia, the leading low-code work management platform for streamlining sophisticated field and operational processes, today introduced TrackVia Government, a specialized offering for U.S. agencies and prime contractor partners.

Designed to meet the rigorous and dynamic compliance standards of government-funded work, TrackVia's secure, drag-and-drop platform enables government teams and their industry partners to configure tailored applications quickly - without writing code or requiring heavy IT investment.

Common use cases include managing federal contracts and subcontracts, tracking project milestones and staffing, overseeing field operations, streamlining program delivery, and automating audits.

"TrackVia Government is key to unlocking greater efficiency and transparency across government-funded programs," said Nate Allen, CEO of TrackVia. "A low-code solution like TrackVia Government is exceptionally powerful in the public sector where mission and operational needs are often highly unique and dynamic. Off-the-shelf software is too rigid and custom solutions take too long or cost too much."

With built-in mobile, automation, and real-time reporting capabilities, TrackVia Government represents a major opportunity toward infusing modern-day technology into the public sector where operational efficiency and oversight are more critical than ever.

Strategic Partnership with Second Front

TrackVia Government is deployed in partnership with Second Front, a public-benefit software company that enables faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks.

"Partnering with TrackVia to deliver their low-code platform into the FedRAMP ecosystem shows the power of collaboration to drive innovation," said Mamie Cruse, EVP of Mission Success at Second Front. "By leveraging our accredited DevSecOps platform, Second Front Game Warden, alongside TrackVia's flexibility and controls, we're enabling government teams and contractors to accelerate delivery, adapt to mission needs, and scale their work with speed, security, and confidence."

TrackVia Government is built on Second Front's Game Warden, which provides a secure enclave with IL2-IL6 hosting options and FedRAMP® High Authority to Operate (ATO). TrackVia is pursuing FedRAMP® Moderate Equivalency via assessment by Schellman, a leading FedRAMP-accredited Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), targeted for early 2026.

About TrackVia

TrackVia is a leading low-code workflow platform that empowers organizations to rapidly configure, customize, and deploy highly configurable and customizable field service and operations solutions without the need for complex coding or extensive IT support. Trusted by sophisticated organizations across industries - from construction and manufacturing to field services and federal agencies - TrackVia helps organizations streamline processes, gain real-time reporting visibility, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, TrackVia is committed to delivering secure, scalable solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of modern organizations.

For more information, visit www.trackvia.com/government/

Media Contact:

Charles Var
CRO
charles.var@trackvia.com
(800) 673-3302

SOURCE: TrackVia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trackvia-brings-modern-low-code-work-management-to-government-ope-1076849

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
