Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 17:00 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClik Media: Procurement & Supply Chain Magazine Unveils the 100 Companies Shaping 2025

Supply Chain Digital Unveils the 100 Global Supply Chains Report | BizClik

Annual ranking highlights the organisations driving innovation, sustainability, and resilience across worldwide supply networks

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Digital, a BizClik brand, has published its annual ranking, which celebrates the organisations that are setting new standards for innovation, sustainability, and resilience across their supply chains.

From multinational enterprises to pioneering regional specialists, the report recognises the businesses building agile, responsible, and digitally enabled supply chains in an era of global disruption and transformation.

Top 100 Supply Chain Companies

Why This Matters

Supply chain leaders are no longer operating behind the scenes. Today, they sit at the heart of corporate strategy, shaping ESG progress, driving digital adoption, and enabling global resilience.

With investor expectations, regulatory pressures, and technology innovation all intensifying, the report provides a definitive look at who is driving change and how.

The 10 Global Supply Chain Organisations

  1. Walmart
  2. Amazon
  3. Apple
  4. Microsoft
  5. Toyota
  6. Schneider Electric
  7. Procter & Gamble
  8. PepsiCo
  9. Unilever
  10. Samsung

Explore the full list here.

"It gives me immense pride to publish the Top 100 Global Supply Chains and recognise the leaders building resilient, responsible networks that deliver real value for customers and communities worldwide. At BizClik, we're proud to highlight their achievements and provide a platform that inspires the wider industry to raise the bar even higher," Glen White, CEO & Founder, BizClik.

What the 100 Companies Report Covers

The ranking reflects excellence across key areas of procurement and supply chain, including:

  • Technology leaders - harnessing AI, automation, and predictive analytics to transform procurement and logistics.
  • Sustainability champions - embedding circular economy models, ethical sourcing, and net-zero strategies into operations.
  • Logistics pioneers - building resilience through multi-modal solutions, nearshoring, and green fleets.
  • Strategic procurement innovators - reimagining supplier relationships, risk management, and value creation.
  • Global manufacturers - driving competitiveness and efficiency through integrated supply chain strategies.

Explore the full list here

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is part of BizClik's global events portfolio, delivered through its brands Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital. The series connects executives across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, fintech, energy, technology, and more, with events held in London, Chicago, New York, Singapore, Dubai, and beyond.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement. For more information, visit here.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781040/BizClik_Media_Top_100_Supply_Chain_Companies.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/procurement--supply-chain-magazine-unveils-the-100-companies-shaping-2025-302564351.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.