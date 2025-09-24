Mensor LP: Mensor Introduces New Multi-Functional Precision Thermometer, Model CTR4000

The CTR4000 is available in a standard or advanced version for various measurement needs.

SAN MARCOS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Mensor is proudly expanding our temperature measuring instruments with the new Model CTR4000 multi-functional precision thermometer.

CTR4000

An image of the CTR4000 with a gray background and a dark tablecloth.

This instrument delivers high-accuracy temperature measurement and supports a range of thermometer types. It's compatible with 3- and 4-wire (S)RPTs, platinum resistance thermometers, and most NTC thermistors and international thermocouple types. With reliability improvements, the CTR4000 stands as a dependable option for high-accuracy temperature measurement and thermometer calibration.

"It's been incredibly rewarding to see the CTR4000 come together through the dedication of our team," said Sam Cain, Senior Electrical Engineer at Mensor. "We've pushed boundaries in performance and reliability to deliver a product that truly sets a new standard for temperature measurement."

There are two versions of the CTR4000 available: the standard system (CTR4000-S) and the advanced system (CTR4000-A). Our standard model is equipped with fixed excitation current for PRT probes, reaching accuracies up to 5 mK. The advanced rendition has increased accuracy on PRT channels, achieving accuracies up to 3.75 mK. It also offers selectable excitation currents and standby currents on PRT channels.

"At Mensor, we're always seeking opportunities to expand our capabilities with innovative, reliable measurement solutions. The CTR4000 delivers high-accuracy temperature measurement for many industries," said Jason Otto, President at Mensor. "The broad measurement range of this system replaces the need for several individual devices, making calibration simpler and more cost-effective."

This high-accuracy system offers enhanced reliability for a range of applications, including pharmaceutical settings, industrial temperature measurement facilities, temperature product manufacturers, and calibration service companies. With an all-encompassing user interface and up to 44 channels available, this technology helps streamline operations with efficiency.

About the CTR4000

Two models: Standard (CTR4000-S) and Advanced (CTR4000-A)

Operates with all 3- and 4-wire (S)RPTs

Temperature accuracies up to 3.75-5 mK depending on model

Communication interfaces available for automated applications

Up to 44 channels possible

Logger and scan functions

For more information on the CTR4000, visit: https://info.mensor.com/temperature-calibration-equipment . To discover our full line of measurement, calibration, and control systems, visit us at www.mensor.com or call us at 800-984-4200. | For media and press inquiries, contact Aaron Rayner, Mensor's Director of Marketing, at aaron.rayner@mensor.com

About Mensor?

Mensor has been a trusted partner for pressure applications for over 55 years. Founded in 1969, Mensor has had a focus on pressure control, measurement, and calibration instruments. In 2006, we proudly became part of the WIKA group, expanding our expertise globally as calibration technology specialists. We're your reliable source of temperature, pressure, and electrical applications.?

SOURCE: Mensor LP

Related Images

CTR4000 Glamour Shot

The CTR4000 sits on a dark tablecloth with orange lighting in the background

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/mensor-introduces-new-multi-functional-precision-thermometer-model-ctr-1062942