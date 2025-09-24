CLn Skin Care Launches FDA-Cleared Hypochlorous Spray for Sensitive and Irritated Skin Portable, Physician-Recommended Spray Offers Gentle Cleansing and Supports Natural Healing

CLn Skin Care, a leader in dermatologist-developed therapeutic skincare, is proud to announce the launch of its new Hypochlorous Acid Spray, an FDA-cleared (510k Medical Device, HOCL 125 ppm, parts per million, concentration) daily cleansing solution designed to soothe, refresh, and support the natural healing of normal, irritated, sensitive, and damaged skin.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Formulated with hypochlorous acid, a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body's immune system, this non-toxic, pH-balanced spray helps purify and calm skin without the use of harsh ingredients like alcohol, antibiotics, or steroids. Its gentle formulation makes it safe for daily use, even on delicate areas such as the eyelids, nose, around the mouth, and ears.

CLn Hypochlorous Spray

Developed for individuals with sensitive, irritated, or compromised skin, CLn Hypochlorous Spray supports the body's natural healing process while maintaining skin barrier integrity.

"We are delighted to expand our offerings for effective skin cleansing, while not impairing the skin barrier, with the introduction of the CLn hypochlorous acid spray designed for irritated skin and minor cuts and abrasions. It is portable, safe and easy to use. " Azam Anwar MD, founder of CLn Skin Care

Key Benefits of CLn Hypochlorous Spray

FDA-Cleared & Clinically Tested - Trusted by physicians and dermatologists for cleansing and managing minor cuts, abrasions, irritations, burns, and intact skin.

Gentle Yet Effective - Soothes on contact without alcohol, steroids, antibiotics, or fragrance.

Safe for All Skin Types - Suitable for daily use on normal, sensitive, irritated, or damaged skin, as well as skin prone to eczema, acne, rash, and redness.

Post-Procedure Friendly - Ideal for cleansing after aesthetic treatments, microneedling, or flare-ups.

Portable & Convenient - TSA-friendly 3 fl oz spray fits easily into any skincare routine, at home or on the go.

How to Use

Spray directly onto the affected area 1-4 times or saturate a gauze dressing before applying to the skin. Reapply up to 5 times daily as needed. For external use only.

Availability

The CLn Hypochlorous Spray (3 fl oz) is available now through CLnWash.com, Amazon, and select dermatology and aesthetic clinics.

About CLn Skin Care

CLn Skin Care provides dermatologist-developed, clinically proven products designed for daily use, targeting sensitive, acne-prone, and compromised skin. Trusted by physicians and recommended by dermatologists, CLn products are free of harsh chemicals and formulated to cleanse, protect, and restore skin health.

For more information, visit www.clnwash.com .

SOURCE: CLn Skin Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cln-skin-care-launches-fda-cleared-hypochlorous-spray-for-sensitive-a-1074205