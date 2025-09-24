Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CLn Skin Care Launches FDA-Cleared Hypochlorous Spray for Sensitive and Irritated Skin Portable, Physician-Recommended Spray Offers Gentle Cleansing and Supports Natural Healing

CLn Skin Care, a leader in dermatologist-developed therapeutic skincare, is proud to announce the launch of its new Hypochlorous Acid Spray, an FDA-cleared (510k Medical Device, HOCL 125 ppm, parts per million, concentration) daily cleansing solution designed to soothe, refresh, and support the natural healing of normal, irritated, sensitive, and damaged skin.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Formulated with hypochlorous acid, a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body's immune system, this non-toxic, pH-balanced spray helps purify and calm skin without the use of harsh ingredients like alcohol, antibiotics, or steroids. Its gentle formulation makes it safe for daily use, even on delicate areas such as the eyelids, nose, around the mouth, and ears.

CLn Hypochlorous Spray

CLn Hypochlorous Spray
Developed for individuals with sensitive, irritated, or compromised skin, CLn Hypochlorous Spray supports the body's natural healing process while maintaining skin barrier integrity.

"We are delighted to expand our offerings for effective skin cleansing, while not impairing the skin barrier, with the introduction of the CLn hypochlorous acid spray designed for irritated skin and minor cuts and abrasions. It is portable, safe and easy to use. " Azam Anwar MD, founder of CLn Skin Care

Key Benefits of CLn Hypochlorous Spray

  • FDA-Cleared & Clinically Tested - Trusted by physicians and dermatologists for cleansing and managing minor cuts, abrasions, irritations, burns, and intact skin.

  • Gentle Yet Effective - Soothes on contact without alcohol, steroids, antibiotics, or fragrance.

  • Safe for All Skin Types - Suitable for daily use on normal, sensitive, irritated, or damaged skin, as well as skin prone to eczema, acne, rash, and redness.

  • Post-Procedure Friendly - Ideal for cleansing after aesthetic treatments, microneedling, or flare-ups.

  • Portable & Convenient - TSA-friendly 3 fl oz spray fits easily into any skincare routine, at home or on the go.

How to Use

Spray directly onto the affected area 1-4 times or saturate a gauze dressing before applying to the skin. Reapply up to 5 times daily as needed. For external use only.

Availability

The CLn Hypochlorous Spray (3 fl oz) is available now through CLnWash.com, Amazon, and select dermatology and aesthetic clinics.

About CLn Skin Care

CLn Skin Care provides dermatologist-developed, clinically proven products designed for daily use, targeting sensitive, acne-prone, and compromised skin. Trusted by physicians and recommended by dermatologists, CLn products are free of harsh chemicals and formulated to cleanse, protect, and restore skin health.

For more information, visit www.clnwash.com.

Contact Information

Josh Kallmeyer
jkallmeyer@clnwash.com

.

SOURCE: CLn Skin Care



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cln-skin-care-launches-fda-cleared-hypochlorous-spray-for-sensitive-a-1074205

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.