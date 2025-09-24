MPress Records: Rachael Sage & the Sequins Release Heartwarming Single "Belong to You"

Track Out Ahead of Debut Full-Band Album Canopy, Due Oct. 24th

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Acclaimed alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage and her stellar longtime band The Sequins have released "Belong To You", a heartwarming new single from their highly anticipated full-length studio album Canopy, due October 24th via MPress Records. The timeless song defines what love for family, friends, and romantic partners truly is as Sage sings with simple sincerity: "With a grip as strong as a weatherman's gaze/I will belong to you/With a torn up rag for a prayer shawl of praise/I will hold on to you/I will be strong for you." The graceful accompanying performance video features Sage on piano with renowned Doug Yowell on drums.

Sage discusses the song, saying: "I wrote 'Belong To You' as a gospel ballad and it was really meaningful that so many of The Sequins ended up singing on it, versus just me singing all the harmonies myself. The Hammond organ and harmonica - played by Kevin J. Killen and Will Wilde, respectively - add so much and Dave Eggar's cello playing grounds the arrangement so beautifully. The devotion and loyalty of our friendships expressed in the lyrics is something I know we all genuinely feel for one another, and in that sense it's a very emotional song for me to sing."

"Belong To You" merges pop, gospel and Americana in a way that brings to mind the soulfulness of Bonnie Raitt's unforgettable ballad "I Can't Make You Love Me" and the wistfulness of Norah Jones' "Don't Know Why". With Sage's confident piano playing and hushed vocals as its centerpiece, the instantly classic track features gentle acoustic guitar & Hammond organ. Produced by Sage with Grammy® nominee Mikhail Pivovarov, cellist Dave Eggar (Paul Simon) also contributes to the luscious fabric of the song.

Following on the heels of her two latest releases - 2023's critically acclaimed The Other Side and 2024's Another Side - Rachael Sage & The Sequins' forthcoming full-length album Canopy continues her ongoing journey of storytelling, reinvention, and emotional connection. Sage offers listeners yet another beautifully crafted, deeply heartfelt collection of songs that feel like a refuge, woven from resilience, longing, and the irrepressible determination to find light in the darkest places. Equal parts reflective, mournful and optimistic, Canopy promises to be one of her most soulful and thought-provoking works yet. Canopy will be released digitally worldwide on October 24. A special limited-edition 40-panel hardcover book CD package - featuring Sage's original artwork - as well as an orange colored vinyl edition will be released on November 14th and is available for preorder now via MPress Records.

Currently on the North American leg of her Joy = Resistance Tour with singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist and Righteous Babe Records artist Kristen Ford, Sage has been bringing her incomparable live show and the inclusive musical message of her upcoming album Canopy to major cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. Rachael will donate part of the proceeds from the US tour to the Trevor Project.

ABOUT RACHAEL SAGE:

Since founding her own label MPress Records, NYC-based folk-pop artist Rachael Sage has steadily released a slew of vibrant, dynamic albums. She has toured with an eclectic list of artists including Rufus Wainwright, Ani DiFranco, Beth Hart, Howard Jones, and Grammy® winners Shawn Colvin and Judy Collins - with whom she also recorded a critically-acclaimed duet of Neil Young's "Helpless." In addition to being a six-time Independent Music Award-winning musician and producer, Sage is also a John Lennon Contest Grand Prize winner who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, SXSW, and toured globally from Japan to Berlin. Sage is also a visual artist and former ballet dancer who performed with the New York City Ballet. A self-described "cancer thriver," she is a philanthropic advocate who has raised money for a wide range of causes, including Foundation For Women's Cancer, WHY Hunger, American Refugee Committee/Alight, National Network For Youth (NN4Y), The Trevor Project, and Rainbow Mind (UK).

Tour Dates

(please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing US and UK tour dates)

Sept 25 Rhythms Coffee - Olympia, WA * Sept 26 MQ Lounge @ The Triple Door - Seattle, WA* Sept 27 Al's Den - Portland, OR * Sept 29 Art House - Eugene, OR * Oct 4 The Clark Cabaret - San Diego, CA ** Oct 5 Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA ** Oct 8 The Lost Church - San Francisco, CA ** Oct 11 Fanwood Performance Series - Fanwood, NJ # Oct 16 04 Center - Austin, TX ^ Oct 17 Mucky Duck - Houston, TX ^ Oct 19 Colony Woodstock - Woodstock, NY + Oct 23 The Cutting Room - New York, NY ALBUM RELEASE SHOW Oct 24 Towne Crier - Beacon, NY ^^ Oct 28 Union Chapel - London, UK % Oct 29 Worcester Cathedral - Worcester, UK ++ Oct 30 Warwick Arts Centre - Coventry, UK % Oct 31 Derby Cathedral - Derby, UK ++ Nov 13 City Winery - Boston, MA ## with:

* Kristen Ford

** Kristen Ford, Tom Goss

# Danni Nicholl

^ Willy Porter

+ Annalyse & Ryan, Ginger Wynn

^^ Annalyse & Ryan

% supporting Toyah

++ supporting Rebecca Ferguson

## Hannah Judson

