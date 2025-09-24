Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JRM Construction Management Completes New Reformation Store at the Mall at Short Hills

SHORT HILLS, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is proud to announce the completion of a 2,770-square-foot retail build-out for sustainable fashion brand Reformation at The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey. Known for its eco-conscious practices and trend-forward apparel, Reformation's newest location delivers a sleek, thoughtfully built space that reflects the brand's commitment to sustainability and style.

The store features a refined sales floor anchored by a dedicated fitting lounge with multiple fitting rooms, creating a seamless and elevated shopping experience for customers. Behind the scenes, modern employee spaces were constructed to support efficient daily operations, ensuring both front- and back-of-house areas are equally functional and inviting.

The project also features a full storefront refresh, paired with strategic modifications to all MEP systems to support the upgraded interior and enhance overall functionality. The result is a modern, brand-forward environment that balances aesthetics with operational efficiency.

"We are excited to deliver Reformation's latest retail destination at The Mall at Short Hills," said Marc Reissman, Executive VP at JRM. "Our team is proud to have created a space that captures Reformation's unique identity while providing an elevated experience for both customers and staff."

Contact Information

Sunny Khan
Marketing Director
sukhan@jrmcm.com

Anne-Marie Albracht
Senior Director of Public Relations & Communications
anne-marie.albracht@thereformation.us

.

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-completes-new-reformation-store-at-the-mall-at-short-hills-1077517

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.