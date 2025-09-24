JRM Construction Management Completes New Reformation Store at the Mall at Short Hills

SHORT HILLS, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is proud to announce the completion of a 2,770-square-foot retail build-out for sustainable fashion brand Reformation at The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey. Known for its eco-conscious practices and trend-forward apparel, Reformation's newest location delivers a sleek, thoughtfully built space that reflects the brand's commitment to sustainability and style.

The store features a refined sales floor anchored by a dedicated fitting lounge with multiple fitting rooms, creating a seamless and elevated shopping experience for customers. Behind the scenes, modern employee spaces were constructed to support efficient daily operations, ensuring both front- and back-of-house areas are equally functional and inviting.

The project also features a full storefront refresh, paired with strategic modifications to all MEP systems to support the upgraded interior and enhance overall functionality. The result is a modern, brand-forward environment that balances aesthetics with operational efficiency.

"We are excited to deliver Reformation's latest retail destination at The Mall at Short Hills," said Marc Reissman, Executive VP at JRM. "Our team is proud to have created a space that captures Reformation's unique identity while providing an elevated experience for both customers and staff."

