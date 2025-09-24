Builder Prime Secures Series B Funding to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Home Improvement Technology

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Builder Prime, the comprehensive business management platform designed specifically for home improvement contractors, today announced the successful completion of its Series B funding round, led by Blueprint Equity. The investment will accelerate Builder Prime's mission to eliminate the chaos of running a contracting business by providing a unified platform that transforms how contractors manage their operations, customer relationships, and growth.

For too long, home improvement contractors have juggled multiple disconnected tools-spreadsheets for estimates, separate apps for scheduling, different systems for customer communication, and manual processes for payments. Builder Prime changes that equation entirely. By consolidating CRM , estimating, project management, payments, reporting , and customer communication into one intelligent platform, Builder Prime creates what contractors have been searching for: a single source of truth for their entire business.

The company currently serves more than 500 contractors nationwide, with impressive momentum reflected in a growth rate of 100+% YoY growth in 2024, positioning Builder Prime as one of the fastest-growing solutions in the competitive home improvement software landscape. These aren't just numbers; they represent hundreds of contractors who've found their rhythm, streamlined their operations, and discovered newfound confidence in managing their businesses.

Investing in the Future of Home Improvement

Capital from the Series B round will be invested in enhancing the customer experience, advancing Builder Prime's core product, and delivering innovations that help contractors harness the power of their data. Rather than generic AI implementations, Builder Prime is developing intelligent tools that understand the unique challenges contractors face-from seasonal demand fluctuations to complex project coordination.

"This funding allows us to double down on what matters most: our customers," said Jonathan Weinberg, Founder and CEO of Builder Prime. "Contractors deserve technology that works as hard as they do-giving them accurate, real-time data to make better decisions, grow their businesses, and provide exceptional service for their customers and communities. We're proud to continue building a platform that truly serves the industry, while pushing the boundaries of innovation with AI."

Sheldon Lewis, Managing Partner of Blueprint Equity, emphasized the strategic importance of this investment: "The home improvement industry has been waiting for technology that contractors actually want to use, not just need to use. Builder Prime has cracked that code, and we're excited to back a team that truly understands this massive, underserved market."

The home improvement industry, valued at over $400 billion annually, has historically lagged behind other sectors in technology adoption. Builder Prime is changing that narrative by proving that sophisticated software can be both powerful and intuitive, even for contractors who aren't the most tech-savvy.

Builder Prime is the all-in-one business management platform combining contractor CRM, estimating, production management, marketing automation, payments, and reporting specifically for home improvement contractors . With Builder Prime, contractors streamline operations, win more jobs, and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.builderprime.com .

