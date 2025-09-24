NEXUS LUXURY COLLECTION ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN PURPLE DRAGON, THE WORLD'S BEST MEMBERS CLUB FOR FAMILIES, AND EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL REACH

NEXUS Shareholders - the Lewis Family, Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake and Ernie Els - expand Purple Dragon footprint with new openings coming in New York, London, Saint-Tropez and The Bahamas

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Dragon, the multi-award-winning pioneer of members clubs for families, is now a part of the NEXUS Luxury Collection. This powerhouse collaboration combines Purple Dragon's innovative, family-centric approach with NEXUS Luxury Collection's prestigious international network, setting a bold new global standard in the world of private members clubs.

Founded over 20 years ago by a group of friends who are legends in sport and music, Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake, the Lewis family, and Ernie Els, NEXUS is the vision behind ALBANY in The Bahamas, a world-class community built around shared passions for family, golf, wellness, fitness, and music.

United by a commitment to exceptional quality, community, and experiences that every generation will love, Purple Dragon and NEXUS are collaborating to reimagine what private membership for families can be - creating magical, safe, and inspiring spaces for children alongside beautiful, welcoming environments for grown-ups.

The partnership launches this autumn with The Outpost at NEXUS Club London, a first-of-its-kind space for families with children aged 8-17. The Outpost will include a dedicated lounge for under-18s, a cutting-edge music and podcast studio, a Golf Academy, an E-Gaming league, and a vibrant year-round social program with club nights, creative workshops, and more. Designed to honor young people's growing independence, it's a place where they can be social, creative, and confident, on their own terms, while parents have complete peace of mind.

In late 2025, Purple Dragon Studio Club Tribeca will open in New York, followed by the first-ever Purple Dragon Super Club at ALBANY in The Bahamas, a five-acre, state-of-the-art playground for every generation, complete with an immersive 'gamified' motion lab, social spaces, art, cooking and STEM studios, imaginarium, karaoke lab and a host of adventures and experiences from Battle of the Bands to Discovery Camps, launching Easter 2026. In Summer 2026, Purple Dragon Riviera Club launches in Saint-Tropez.

For members, this partnership transforms the original Purple Dragon Chelsea membership into a global passport, unlocking exclusive access to the NEXUS network from London and New York to The Bahamas and beyond. Purple Dragon members will enjoy reciprocal benefits, priority booking for signature events, and unique privileges to the NEXUS Global Membership program, giving families an unparalleled way to connect, play, and explore together across the world's most exceptional destinations.

"From the beginning, Purple Dragon has been about giving families the time, space, and freedom to connect (and have fun together) without compromise," said Sharai Meyers, Founder and CEO of Purple Dragon. "Partnering with NEXUS Luxury Collection lets us share that magic with members around the world, while bringing extraordinary new benefits to our community here in Chelsea. It's the natural next step in our journey, and I couldn't be more excited."

"We're delighted to welcome Purple Dragon into the NEXUS family," adds Christopher Anand, CEO and Managing Partner of NEXUS Luxury Collection. "Their visionary approach to family experiences is a perfect fit for our mission, and together we will set a new standard for private members' clubs across the globe."

With music, creativity, sport, wellness, and community at their heart, each new club will embody the values that have made Purple Dragon the world's best family club - now with a truly international passport.

