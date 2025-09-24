Qrvey Honored as a 2025 Industry Excellence Award Winner for Business Intelligence by Dresner Advisory

For the fourth consecutive year, Qrvey has been recognized by Dresner Advisory Services as a best in class BI market leader across all categories with a perfect recommend score.

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS companies, has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 Industry Excellence Awards by Dresner Advisory Services. This recognition is based on Qrvey's multi-category leadership rankings in the firm's Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study, which evaluates vendors solely on the input and experiences of end users.

Qrvey Leads the BI Market as Industry Excellence Award Winner

The Industry Excellence Awards celebrate vendors that achieve leadership status across Dresner's rigorous 33-measure performance system, which evaluates product, service, value, and customer confidence.

For the fourth consecutive year, Qrvey earned distinction as a leader in the following categories:

Overall Leader - Recognizing vendors who demonstrate excellence across all categories of measurement: product/technology, sales and service, value, and confidence.

Customer Experience and Technology Leaders - Recognizing vendors who demonstrate high levels of sales and service and product/technology. Technology Leaders are vendors with strong product offerings.

Best in Class - A "best in class" designation highlights vendors that exceed all others for a particular measure.

This is also the fourth year in row Qrvey has achieved a Perfect Recommend score, reflecting the strong results we've delivered for our customers and the trust they've placed in our solutions.

"We are incredibly proud to be named a 2025 Industry Excellence Award winner in the BI market for the fourth consecutive year," said Arman Eshraghi, Founder and CEO of Qrvey. "This award is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our customers' voices and experiences. Their trust and partnership drive us to continue to deliver exceptional value as a leader in agentic-powered self-service analytics for SaaS companies."

Qrvey was also recognized as a leader in Dresner Advisory Services' Value/Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) model, earning a spot in the quadrant for High Value/Low TCO.

"The report contains an unbiased assessment of industry suppliers, with vendors rated solely on the input of end users. We congratulate Qrvey as a 2025 Industry Excellence winner, receiving top marks from their customers in this year's study," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory.

To access a complimentary copy of the full 2025 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study, visit qrvey.com .

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights-all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at qrvey.com .

