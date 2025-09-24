Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: A2JNLR | ISIN: MT0001390104
Raketech Announces Divestment of Casumba Assets

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Raketech Group Holding Plc, ("Raketech" or "the Company") (STO:RAKE), today announced an agreement to sell the Casumba assets due to regulatory developments affecting its markets.

The transaction, valued at a fixed consideration of EUR 12 million, will be paid in monthly instalments through December 2029, with no upfront cash payment. Under IFRS 9 accounting standards, the deferred consideration has been measured at the fair value of approximately EUR 7 million at closing. The EUR 5 million difference between the fixed consideration and the fair value reflects an element of ongoing credit risk and the extended payment schedule. Any further adjustments will be recognised through the profit and loss account over the payment period, in accordance with IFRS 9 requirements.

The consideration carries an 8% interest rate and will be paid in variable monthly instalments through December 2029.

Strategic Rationale

The sale supports Raketech's platform-first strategy, focusing on core markets and sustainable growth in iGaming affiliation. The decision to divest Casumba stems from recent regulatory shifts in its markets. This move aims to remove regulatory risks, and redirect capital to Raketech's leading iGaming affiliation platform, AffiliationCloud.

Financial Impact

The Casumba assets generated annualised revenues of approximately EUR 4.0 million with an EBITDA of EUR 2.9 million, based on the Q2 2025 run rate.

Raketech will record a non-cash loss on disposal of approximately EUR 10 million in Q3 2025. This loss primarily arises from the difference between the book value of the Casumba assets and the IFRS 9 fair value of the consideration. The loss on disposal is a one-off, non-recurring loss and will not impact Raketech's cash flow or operational performance.

Timeline

The transaction has been signed and closed on 24 September 2025.

CEO Commentary

Johan Svensson, CEO of Raketech, commented:

"This sale marks another step in refining our portfolio and concentrating on our core goal of creating the top commercial platform for iGaming affiliation. By divesting Casumba, we eliminate regulatory exposure and unlock resources for growth opportunities. This transaction reflects our dedication to sustainable shareholder value and financial discipline"

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information is information that Raketech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-24 17:40 CEST.

Attachments

Raketech Announces Divestment of Casumba Assets

SOURCE: Raketech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/raketech-announces-divestment-of-casumba-assets-1077601

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
