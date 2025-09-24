JRM Construction Management Completes New Lacoste Flagship Along Iconic Fifth Avenue

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is pleased to announce the successful completion of Lacoste's flagship retail store along New York City's prestigious Fifth Avenue. Spanning 18,200 square feet, this modern and sophisticated location was built to showcase Lacoste's iconic brand identity while delivering a high-performance retail environment.

Photography: Jenna Bascom

Key elements of the project include the installation of a 60-foot-high steel-supported temporary barricade across the façade, prominent illuminated signage, and extensive modifications to the curtain wall system. Inside, the space is defined by polished concrete, and wood flooring, paired with distinctive finishes such as mirrored ceilings, an illuminated Barrisol stretched ceiling, extensive custom wood paneling on walls and ceilings, and Meoded Golmex plaster surfaces.

Technical enhancements were also central to the project, including new dumbwaiters, upgraded HVAC and fire protection systems, electrical switchgear, and a comprehensive low-voltage infrastructure supporting IT, AV, and CCTV systems to ensure seamless store functionality and security.

"We're honored to have partnered with Lacoste on this flagship project," said Joseph Schimenti, VP of Retail at JRM Construction Management. "Our team focused on creating a destination that embodies Lacoste's global prestige and elevates the customer experience on one of the world's most renowned retail corridors."

Delivered with precision and attention to detail, this project reflects JRM's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation in flagship retail construction.

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management

