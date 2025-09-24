Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2025 18:02 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JRM Construction Management Completes New Lacoste Flagship Along Iconic Fifth Avenue

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is pleased to announce the successful completion of Lacoste's flagship retail store along New York City's prestigious Fifth Avenue. Spanning 18,200 square feet, this modern and sophisticated location was built to showcase Lacoste's iconic brand identity while delivering a high-performance retail environment.

Lacoste

Lacoste
Photography: Jenna Bascom

Key elements of the project include the installation of a 60-foot-high steel-supported temporary barricade across the façade, prominent illuminated signage, and extensive modifications to the curtain wall system. Inside, the space is defined by polished concrete, and wood flooring, paired with distinctive finishes such as mirrored ceilings, an illuminated Barrisol stretched ceiling, extensive custom wood paneling on walls and ceilings, and Meoded Golmex plaster surfaces.

Technical enhancements were also central to the project, including new dumbwaiters, upgraded HVAC and fire protection systems, electrical switchgear, and a comprehensive low-voltage infrastructure supporting IT, AV, and CCTV systems to ensure seamless store functionality and security.

"We're honored to have partnered with Lacoste on this flagship project," said Joseph Schimenti, VP of Retail at JRM Construction Management. "Our team focused on creating a destination that embodies Lacoste's global prestige and elevates the customer experience on one of the world's most renowned retail corridors."

Delivered with precision and attention to detail, this project reflects JRM's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation in flagship retail construction.

Contact Information

Sunny Khan
Marketing Director
sukhan@jrmcm.com

.

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-completes-new-lacoste-flagship-along-iconic-fifth-avenue-1077594

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.