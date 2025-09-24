Cummins Inc: Beyond the Uniform: A Veteran's Mission to Keep Others Safe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Cummins

For nearly two years, Adam has brought a unique blend of discipline, leadership and heart to his role at Cummins. As part of the Health and Safety Center of Excellence, Adam oversees contractor safety on a global scale while ensuring compliance with health and safety regulations across Cummins sites in North America. Adam says, "the responsibility it carries is both significant and deeply rewarding."

Before joining Cummins, Adam spent 22 years serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. His journey from a military career to the corporate world wasn't just a career shift-it was a full transformation. "My previous 'normal person' job was at Blockbuster Video when I was 17," he shares. "So transitioning was a scary time!"

In the Marines, Adam served as an Aviation Ordinance Officer, an expert in explosives and weapons safety. At Cummins, he now applies that deep safety experience to manufacturing and industrial environments. "I'm proud of how much I've grown. I used to make things go boom-now I focus on making things safe," he says with a smile. "The military taught me to bloom where I'm planted, and that's what I've tried to do here."

Adam's introduction to Cummins came through the Hiring Our Heroes internship program as he prepared to retire from the military. During the internship, he quickly noticed something special. "I met several Cummins employees who had been with the company for 15-20 years-even a few second-generation employees. That kind of loyalty doesn't happen by accident," he says. "Cummins shared the same values I'd come to know in the Marine Corps-integrity, leadership and commitment. That's when I knew this was the place for me."

Like many veterans, Adam found the transition to civilian life challenging-especially when it came to communication styles and decision-making processes. "I didn't understand why emails started with 'I hope you are doing well,'" he laughs. "I was used to direct, bottom-line communication." He also had to adjust to a slower, more consensus-driven approach to decision-making, in contrast to the fast-paced, high-pressure nature of military operations. Fortunately, Adam didn't have to navigate these changes alone. He was supported by strong mentors and supervisors at Cummins who provided weekly one-on-one meetings, clear expectations and the encouragement he needed to bridge the gap between military service and corporate success.

Adam is also a proud member of the Veterans Employee Resource Group (VERG) at Cummins. Encouraged by his first supervisor to get involved, he found a space full of understanding, support and inspiration. "Some of my favorite moments have been hearing from speakers like Lorrie Draude, Bianca Baldwin and the Bear Hug Cattle Company," he says. "Their stories about life during and after military service really resonated with me."

To veterans considering a career transition, Adam offers this advice:

"Don't be afraid of the change. I could've transitioned into something similar to my military job, but I wanted something new. I've grown so much because of it."

At Cummins, Adam continues to prove that the values and skills he developed in the military-mission focus, adaptability and leadership-are not only transferable but invaluable in the corporate world. His story is a reminder of what's possible when organizations like Cummins open doors for veterans ready to write a new chapter.

