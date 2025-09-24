Anzeige
Interlink Electronics, Inc.
WKN: A1JSSW | ISIN: US4587513023 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.09.25 | 17:32
12,025 US-Dollar
+6,65 % +0,750
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 17:06 Uhr
24 Leser



Interlink Electronics, Inc.: Interlink Electronics Announces 50% Common Stock Dividend

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK) (the "Company"), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronic solutions, today announced that it will issue a 50% common stock dividend on October 28, 2025 to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2025 (the "Stock Dividend"). The Company expects its common stock to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the dividend-adjusted price on October 29, 2025.

The Stock Dividend will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except to the extent that the Stock Dividend results in a stockholder owning a fractional share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Stock Dividend. Rather, stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share instead will become entitled to receive one (1) share in lieu thereof.

All convertible securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior to the Stock Dividend will be appropriately adjusted by multiplying the number of shares of common stock into which the convertible securities are convertible by 1.5 and dividing the conversion price thereof by 1.5.

Upon completion of the dividend, the outstanding shares of Interlink's common stock will increase to approximately 14,828,951 based on the number of shares expected to be outstanding as of October 14, 2025.

Stockholders with shares in brokerage accounts should direct any questions concerning the Stock Dividend to their broker; all other stockholders may direct questions to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare, at (800) 962-4284.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs.

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; and our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China; Irvine, Scotland; and Barnsley, England. For more information, please visit www.InterlinkElectronics.com.

Company Contact:
Interlink Electronics, Inc.
Steven N. Bronson, CEO
LINK@IESensors.com
805-623-4184

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover and Clay Liolios
LINK@IESensors.com
949-574-3860


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
