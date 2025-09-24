Fluxys Belgium: Regulated information - Results for the first half of 2025

Information on key events in the first half of 2025

and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium

Revenue in the first half of 2025 amounts to 329.3 million euros, which represents an increase of 32.6 million euros compared to the revenue in the same period in 2024 (296.7 million euros).

Volumes to Germany and the Netherlands up significantly

Storage totally full

Necessary additional transmission capacity completely future-proof

New loading docks commissioned at Zeebrugge

Zeebrugge strengthens its role on the bio-LNG market

Start of construction on initial hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure

Fluxys c-grid appointed as CO 2 network operator in Wallonia

New step in the development of cross-border CO 2 infrastructure

Towards climate neutrality

Click in the attachement below to acces the full press release:

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d415f545-954a-46f7-97ad-00a88d1db029