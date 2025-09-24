Fluxys Belgium: Regulated information - Results for the first half of 2025

Information on key events in the first half of 2025
and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium
- Revenue in the first half of 2025 amounts to 329.3 million euros, which represents an increase of 32.6 million euros compared to the revenue in the same period in 2024 (296.7 million euros).
- Volumes to Germany and the Netherlands up significantly
- Storage totally full
- Necessary additional transmission capacity completely future-proof
- New loading docks commissioned at Zeebrugge
- Zeebrugge strengthens its role on the bio-LNG market
- Start of construction on initial hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure
- Fluxys c-grid appointed as CO2 network operator in Wallonia
- New step in the development of cross-border CO2 infrastructure
- Towards climate neutrality
