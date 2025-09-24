APEX Entertainment Announces New Partnership with Syracuse Football Standouts Duce Chestnut & Dan Villari

Top Orange Athletes Join Brand's Continued Support of Collegiate Athletes in the Syracuse Community

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Apex Entertainment®, a premier family entertainment destination with a location at Destiny USA in Syracuse, announces a new NIL partnership with Syracuse University football players Duce Chestnut and Dan Villari, in collaboration with SU Football NIL. Chestnut and Villari become the latest collegiate athletes to team up with the brand, continuing its multi-year tradition of supporting standout Orange athletes in the region.

This partnership follows previous alliances with Syracuse football stars including Kyle McCord, Oronde Gadsden II, Garrett Shrader, and Sean Tucker, and reflects a longstanding commitment from Apex to uplift excellence in youth, sports, and community.

"We're excited to welcome Duce and Dan to the Apex family," said Rob Luzzi, Senior Director of Marketing at RAVentures. "They are game changers on the field and respected presences within the Syracuse community. They bring the kind of energy, drive, and local pride that make them perfect fits for Apex and its guests."

"I'm proud to be back at 'Cuse and excited to partner with a brand like Apex that truly supports the community," said Chestnut. "It's great to be part of a fun place bringing people together - whether it's football fans, families, or students showing their Orange pride."

"Partnering with Apex is about representing my teammates, my coaches, and the larger Orange fan base," said Villari. "I've worked hard to grow in my role here at Syracuse, and I'm energized by the opportunity to give back to the community that's given me so much."

Chestnut, a dynamic defensive back, rejoined the Orange in 2025 after previously playing two standout seasons at Syracuse before transferring to LSU. Now back in orange and blue, he brings elite talent, experience, and leadership to the Syracuse defense. During his earlier seasons with the Orange, he earned Freshman All-American honors, was a two-time All-ACC selection, and became a fan favorite for his playmaking ability and lockdown coverage. Hailing from Camden, New Jersey, Duce is enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Villari, a versatile tight end and redshirt senior from Massapequa, New York, has made a name for himself through adaptability and multi-role contributions. After transferring from Michigan, he has appeared in numerous games for Syracuse, catching passes, rushing, and even taking snaps as a quarterback in various formations. Villari's recent performances - including being a primary target in many offensive schemes - underscore his growing leadership and value to the Orange.

