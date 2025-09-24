Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates: Horwitz Wins Record $32 Million Verdict Against Exxonmobil

Jury Orders Exxon to Pay $32 Million for Workplace Injury

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / In a landmark victory for injured workers, Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates has secured a record $32 million verdict against ExxonMobil Oil Corporation in a workplace slip-and-fall case. The verdict is the largest in Illinois history for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a devastating chronic pain condition with no cure.

The case was brought on behalf of Stephanie Johnson, a truck driver who slipped on oil at one of ExxonMobil's facilities due to the company's failure to properly maintain safe working conditions. Johnson fell onto her left hand, developing CRPS - leaving her with lifelong, debilitating pain.

"This verdict sends a powerful message: no corporation is above accountability when it puts workers at risk," said lead attorney Clifford Horwitz. "ExxonMobil failed to maintain a safe workplace, and a jury has now made clear that workers will not pay the price for corporate negligence."

Johnson expressed relief at the outcome: "I'm grateful that justice has been done. This verdict isn't just for me - it's for every worker who has been harmed by corporate carelessness."

The trial team was led by Clifford Horwitz, with co-counsel David Starshak, Gabriel Drury, and Elise Blandin. After a hard-fought courtroom battle, the jury found ExxonMobil 100% responsible and awarded damages that reflect both the severity of Johnson's condition and the scope of ExxonMobil's negligence.

"This is more than just a legal victory," Horwitz added. "It's a reminder that the courtroom is one of the few places where everyday Americans can stand toe-to-toe with the most powerful corporations in the world - and win."

Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates is one of Chicago's premier personal injury firms, known for taking on the toughest cases against the nation's largest corporations.

