Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: 852549 | ISIN: US30231G1022
Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates: Horwitz Wins Record $32 Million Verdict Against Exxonmobil

Jury Orders Exxon to Pay $32 Million for Workplace Injury

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / In a landmark victory for injured workers, Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates has secured a record $32 million verdict against ExxonMobil Oil Corporation in a workplace slip-and-fall case. The verdict is the largest in Illinois history for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a devastating chronic pain condition with no cure.

The case was brought on behalf of Stephanie Johnson, a truck driver who slipped on oil at one of ExxonMobil's facilities due to the company's failure to properly maintain safe working conditions. Johnson fell onto her left hand, developing CRPS - leaving her with lifelong, debilitating pain.

"This verdict sends a powerful message: no corporation is above accountability when it puts workers at risk," said lead attorney Clifford Horwitz. "ExxonMobil failed to maintain a safe workplace, and a jury has now made clear that workers will not pay the price for corporate negligence."

Johnson expressed relief at the outcome: "I'm grateful that justice has been done. This verdict isn't just for me - it's for every worker who has been harmed by corporate carelessness."

The trial team was led by Clifford Horwitz, with co-counsel David Starshak, Gabriel Drury, and Elise Blandin. After a hard-fought courtroom battle, the jury found ExxonMobil 100% responsible and awarded damages that reflect both the severity of Johnson's condition and the scope of ExxonMobil's negligence.

"This is more than just a legal victory," Horwitz added. "It's a reminder that the courtroom is one of the few places where everyday Americans can stand toe-to-toe with the most powerful corporations in the world - and win."

About Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates: Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates is one of Chicago's premier personal injury firms, known for taking on the toughest cases against the nation's largest corporations. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of injured workers and ensuring that corporate misconduct never goes unchecked.

Contact Information

Dave Kallen
Buisness Development
davekallen@horwitzlaw.com
312 564 7474

.

SOURCE: Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/horwitz-wins-record-32-million-verdict-against-exxonmobil-1077539

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
