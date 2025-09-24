Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening in Fort Worth, TX With Free Washes

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Opens Twenty-Second Location in the Lone Star State

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its brand-new Fort Worth, TX location at 6950 Oakmont Blvd .

To celebrate the grand opening, the Tidal Wave Auto Spa in Fort Worth will offer eight days of free premium car washes from September 24 to October 1. This limited-time promotion allows the community to experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"At Tidal Wave, we believe car care should feel like a treat, not a chore," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "That's why we've built a premium car wash experience designed for speed, shine, and satisfaction. We're excited to share clean car happiness with Fort Worth and invite the community to stop by during our grand opening week to try our best wash free of charge and experience the Tidal Wave clean car difference."

Fort Worth Location : 6950 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Nearby Locations: North Richland Hills , Hillsboro

Tidal Wave Auto Spa proudly serves customers at 299 express wash locations across the United States, including twenty-two Texas locations . Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. With single wash options starting at $12, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans - plus, fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave has your unique car wash needs covered.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 299 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. Tidal Wave is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

