Global Partnership for Education: Italy and Nigeria Join GPE in Launching Ambitious $5B Campaign to Transform Learning for 750 Million Children

"Multiply Possibility" campaign launches with more than $50M in early pledges from sovereign donors, foundations and philanthropists.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Italy and Nigeria, together with the Board Chair of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), kicked off GPE's 2026-2030 financing campaign at the United Nations General Assembly to turn the tide on the learning crisis.

With more than $50 million already pledged from sovereign donors, foundations and philanthropists, GPE's "Multiply Possibility" campaign aims to mobilize $5 billion and unlock an additional $10 billion to transform learning for 750 million children. The campaign will also help countries grow their own domestic education budgets, driving a shift toward sustainable, nationally led education financing.

Education is one of the smartest investments a country can make, and a multiplier that accelerates progress across all development goals - from health and equality to climate action and economic growth. Over the past four decades, education has contributed to half of global economic growth and 40% of global extreme poverty reduction.

The financing campaign comes at a pivotal moment. The largest generation of young people in history is coming of age. By 2040, nearly 900 million young people across 91 current GPE partner countries will enter the workforce. This represents an unprecedented opportunity - a quality education can equip these young learners with the knowledge and skills they will need to drive global growth, stability, and innovation. Yet more than 270 million children remain out of school, two thirds of whom are in GPE partner countries. Almost 90% of 10-year-old children in low-income countries cannot read and understand a simple text.

Education is a powerful driver of peace. One extra year of education can reduce the risk of conflict by up to 20 percent, with particularly powerful effects when girls and women learn equally. Quality learning helps tackle the drivers of violence, build resilience to extremism, and foster more cohesive, equal, and stable societies.

A fully funded GPE would have transformative effects. $5 billion directed to education through GPE would catalyze better education resulting in:

$840 billion added to the global economy,

23 million people lifted out of poverty,

$7.7 billion saved in climate-related damage,

204 million more children in school, half of them girls.

105 million children learning better.

These gains deliver returns that boost productivity, widen tax bases and create fiscal space for countries to reinvest in public services and build resilience to shocks. GPE is making this possible by driving a fundamental shift in how education is financed - away from fragmented projects and toward longterm, nationally led investment that strengthens and sustains public education systems.

Quotes

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria :

"We have a unique opportunity to equip a new generation with the tools to shape an Africa that leads, not follows, in the 21st century. This demands vision, determination, and investment. Quality education is the pathway to inclusive growth and lasting peace. By funding the Global Partnership for Education, we empower dynamic and youthful nations like Nigeria to break down the barriers that keep our children, especially our girls, out of school and away from learning so they can achieve their full potential. GPE's mission aligns with ours, to transform education systems and unlock national development, and shared prosperity. Our future begins in the classroom. International cooperation and strong investment in education are essential to ensure every child can attend school and societies can thrive. Support GPE. Multiply Possibilities. Fund Education."

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy:

"Along with our African partners we are developing the building blocks of a new joint educational effort towards our common future. Education, vocational training and digitalization are essential components in many of the initiatives of Italy's Mattei Plan for Africa. Our projects all share a specific focus on enhancing the potential of the young generations, thus creating opportunities for future economic growth. Fostering the human capital of the youngest lays the foundations of strong communities and the institutions of tomorrow. Italy is very pleased to partner with Nigeria in making sure that education represents a powerful driver of socio-economic and human development of nations."

GPE Board Chair and former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete:

"Education fuels jobs, resilience, and peace. Education systems do not just need a boost-they need transformative change. An investment of $5 billion in GPE will leverage partnerships and financing to help nearly 750 million children get a better education and break intergenerational cycles of poverty, fragility and inequality. By investing now, we multiply possibility for an entire generation. We equip young people with the skills to survive and thrive, and build more resilient, peaceful societies and economies. The choice is clear: support GPE and multiply possibility for every child, and for all of us."

