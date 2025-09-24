PRÆSIDIAD Appoints Benjamin Neumann as Chief Executive Officer

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRÆSIDIAD, the parent company of Betafence and Hesco, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Neumann as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Benjamin brings extensive international leadership experience across the energy, power, and technology sectors. Most recently, he served as CEO at Chloride, a privately held international leader in Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems for energy and infrastructure.

This position followed his tenure as CEO of Gutor, a heavy industrial UPS business where he successfully led the company's turnaround and sale to a private equity fund. Before this, Benjamin was Regional President of Schneider Electric's Power Systems division in Asia Pacific, having previously served as Global CFO of Schneider Electric's Energy Automation business.

Commenting on the announcement, newly appointed Chairman and Non-Executive Director, PRÆSIDIAD, Paul Lester CBE said:

"As Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin brings tremendous business experience and customer-focused passion, which will significantly support the growth and strengthen PRÆSIDIAD's position in a highly competitive market."

PRÆSIDIAD will continue to strengthen its foundation as the home of global perimeter security experts, and, with Benjamin at the helm, will accelerate growth, expand global footprint, and further secure Betafence and Hesco in key high security markets worldwide.

Benjamin succeeds former Chief Executive Officer Dino Koutrouki, who left the business this month to pursue an opportunity outside the group. Dino has been instrumental in initiating Praesidiad's strategic shift toward the critical infrastructure sector. The company thanks him for his significant support and contribution over the past years.

ABOUT PRÆSIDIAD

PRÆSIDIAD owned brands are market leaders in integrated perimeter and physical security solutions. Global Manufactures of fencing products, defensive barriers, body armor, and industrial mesh.

We engineer products that inspire confidence and trust; that defend and protect military, commercial and domestic end-users.

Our products protect critical infrastructure and secure public work sites and utilities, defend homes and communities, and protect those that protect us. Our brands are synonymous with protection and outstanding service.

