Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - AVAVA, a next-generation aesthetics company, today announced it has been named a finalist for Best Emerging Disruptor at the prestigious Octane High Tech Awards. The annual awards honor the most transformative and high-growth companies shaping the future of technology and life sciences supporting Southern California.

This recognition underscores AVAVA's mission to radically advance skin health and rejuvenation through its proprietary Focal Point Technology, which enables precise, controlled energy delivery deep into the dermis-while preserving the surface of the skin. This breakthrough architecture allows for personalized, pinpoint treatment zones that dramatically improve outcomes and recovery time compared to traditional bulk-delivery energy devices.

"Being named a finalist for Octane's High Tech Awards is a powerful validation of our mission to deliver next-generation aesthetic technology that transforms both practices and patients' lives," said Irina Erenburg, CEO of AVAVA. "We are honored to be recognized alongside such an exceptional group of innovators."

Unlike conventional energy-based devices that can pose risks to patients with higher levels of melanin, AVAVA is the first and only device designed to be safe and effective for all skin tones. This inclusivity milestone addresses one of the most significant gaps in the aesthetics industry, offering transformative results to historically underserved patient populations.

Further setting AVAVA apart is its proprietary ComfortCool technology, an integrated cooling system that continuously protects the epidermis while enabling precise, controlled energy delivery. This ensures an exceptionally comfortable treatment experience without compromising efficacy. By merging precision and comfort in one platform, AVAVA is disrupting an industry long plagued by painful, unpredictable procedures-making high performance treatments finally accessible to broader patient populations.

AVAVA promotes healing by sparing tissue within the treatment area, allowing skin to regenerate naturally from the inside out. This regenerative approach supports long-term skin health, accelerates recovery time, and delivers lasting, visible results that strengthen the skin's foundation rather than simply resurfacing it. The paradigm shift from surface damage to structural regeneration redefines the standard of care-advancing the field beyond cosmetic results to true skin restoration.

With a uniquely designed weightless handpiece, AVAVA enhances precision and ease of use, allowing practitioners to perform treatments with greater control and reduced fatigue. Its ergonomic design ensures smooth maneuverability, enabling more consistent energy delivery and making procedures more efficient and comfortable for both providers and patients. By rethinking device design around practitioner experience, AVAVA is setting a new benchmark for usability unlocking more consistent results and increasing clinical adoption.

Winners of the Octane High Tech Awards will be announced during the ceremony in Newport Beach, California on September 25, 2025.

About AVAVA

AVAVA is revolutionizing aesthetics through its patented Focal Point Technology, which delivers controlled energy precisely below the skin's surface while preserving the epidermis. Combined with ComfortCool for advanced epidermal protection, AVAVA is the first and only aesthetics platform clinically designed for all skin tones, enabling safer, faster, and more effective treatments. By merging precision engineering, inclusivity, and patient comfort, AVAVA is ushering in a new era of personalized aesthetic care.

About Octane High Tech Awards

The Octane High Tech Awards celebrates Southern California's most innovative technology and life sciences companies. The awards spotlight disruptive early-stage ventures and established leaders that are reshaping their industries through visionary innovation, growth, and impact.

