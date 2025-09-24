Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2025-II Enhanced Flow-Through Limited Partnership NATIONAL & QUEBEC CLASS Series A and Series F Final Prospectus Filed; Books Closing September 26, 2025 for Initial Closing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2025-II Enhanced Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated September 19, 2025 with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada relating to the initial public offering of units of the Partnership. The books will close on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 12 noon (EST) for its initial closing on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - National Class Units

The Partnership is designed to provide holders of National Class Units ("National Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies incurring Eligible Expenditures (as those terms are defined in the Prospectus) across Canada with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in National Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for National Class Limited Partners. National Class Limited Partners must be residents of Canada or liable to pay Canadian income tax. The Partnership intends to invest approximately 90% of the available funds in companies that are exploring for Critical Minerals to avail of the 30% Critical Minerals Tax Credit.

After accounting for tax credits, investors are expected to receive equivalent tax deductions of up to approximately 138%-146%

(depending on the marginal tax rate) of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - Québec Class Units

The Partnership is designed to provide holders of Québec Class Units ("Québec Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies incurring Eligible Expenditures principally in the Province of Québec with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in Québec Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for Québec Class Limited Partners. Québec Class Units are most suitable for investors who reside in the Province of Québec or are liable to pay income tax in Québec. The Partnership intends to invest approximately 100% of the available funds in companies that are exploring for Critical Minerals to avail of the 30% Critical Minerals Tax Credit.

After accounting for tax credits, investors are expected to receive equivalent tax deductions of up to approximately 156% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Liquidity Event

The investment portfolios of both the National and Québec Class Units will be actively managed in such a way as to preserve the ability to undertake a future liquidity event, such as a rollover into a mutual fund corporation.

The Syndicate

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by Scotia Capital Inc. and includes National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd., CI Investment Services Inc., Ventum Financial Corp. and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. A copy of the Prospectus can be obtained from any agent.

Offering Jurisdictions

Each of the Provinces of Canada.

