Sensiba LLP's Partners Elect Monic Ramirez to Be the Firm's Next Managing Partner, Succeeding John Sensiba, in 2026

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Sensiba LLP today announced that Monic Ramirez, tax partner-in-charge, will succeed John Sensiba as managing partner, effective May 1, 2026.

This leadership transition reflects the outcome of an inclusive and thoughtful succession planning process by the firm's partners, designed to ensure long-term continuity, reinforce its people-first culture, and support the firm's strategic growth across advisory, assurance, and innovation.

"Sensiba's values, culture, and people are what brought me here, and they will continue to guide us," Ramirez said. "As our firm and profession enter a new season, we'll embrace opportunity with intention and stay true to who we are, and keep our commitment to serve each other, our clients, and our communities at the heart of everything we do."

"Monic is the right person to lead Sensiba into a new era," said John Sensiba. "Monic's leadership skills were evident even in the earliest stages of her career. Her strong sense of service benefits our clients as well as our team members. As we considered this transition, Monic stood out for putting our clients and the firm ahead of herself, her empathy, and her ability to inspire confidence and trust.

"There are many great leaders at this firm. Monic is the best choice for the managing partner role and she's going to do a fantastic job. She's earned my respect and that of her peers. I have every confidence in her ability to lead with integrity and vision."

Ramirez joined Sensiba in 2003 and was named tax partner-in-charge in 2018. John Sensiba joined the firm in 1994 and has served as managing partner since 2008.

Following the leadership transition, John Sensiba will remain actively involved in the firm. He will support M&A and business development initiatives, serve as a coach and advisor to emerging leaders, and continue to expand his external efforts in accounting education and thought leadership.

"I'm grateful to work with an extraordinary team," Ramirez said. "John and the leaders before me have built a strong foundation and vision for who we are, and the values and integrity that drive our decisions. I'm looking forward to building on that legacy and leading Sensiba into its next chapter."

About Sensiba

Sensiba's global accounting, tax, risk assurance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Independent and partner-owned, we're a Top-75 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As a member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting and tax needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

