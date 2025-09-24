Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Cyvatar, a cybersecurity-as-a-service company helping businesses simplify, automate, and affordably manage their cybersecurity and compliance needs., today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best Technology Company CEO category atOctane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thrivingtechnology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About Cyvatar

Cyvatar is a leading Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS) provider transforming how businesses approach security. By combining enterprise-grade solutions with a simple, subscription-based model, Cyvatar makes it easy for organizations to protect their data, achieve compliance, and reduce cyber risk without the complexity or high costs of traditional security. With an innovative platform and a dedicated team of experts, Cyvatar is redefining cybersecurity as accessible, ongoing, and outcomes-driven.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.

SOURCE: OCTANE OC