The best-selling Cessna Citation Latitude, designed and produced by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, has achieved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification for new features of the Garmin G5000 avionics suite. These features include Synthetic Vision Guidance System (SVGS) for improved approach capabilities down to 150 feet, GDL 60 Datalink for connectivity and a new taxiway routing feature.

Best-selling Cessna Citation Latitude achieves FAA certification for new, advanced features for Garmin G5000 avionics (Photo Credit: Textron Aviation).

With more than 240 flight test hours and numerous certification tests complete, Citation Latitudes with the new avionics enhancements are expected to enter into service later this year.

"The newly certified enhancements in the Latitude's Garmin G5000 suite reinforce our continued investment in the Citation product line and our dedication to delivering the latest innovations that support the evolving needs of customers around the world," said Chris Hearne, senior vice president, Engineering Programs. "The enhancements also offer improved situational awareness for pilots by increasing topographical clarity, sharpening water and terrain boundaries, improving obstacle and powerlines display and enhancing runway and airport sign depictions."

In addition to increasing situational awareness for pilots, integrating the advanced Garmin G5000 avionics into the flight deck of the Citation Latitude improves operational efficiency with new features such as:

Synthetic Vision Guidance System (SVGS) shown on the primary flight displays, that couples with Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) to support approach minima as low as 150 ft (46 m);

3D SafeTaxi provides a three-dimensional view of airports to enhance situational awareness during ground maneuverers;

GDL 60 Datalink supports high-bandwidth data exchange and connectivity, including automatic wireless database updates;

New taxiway routing assists in navigating complex airports during low visibility conditions, integrated within the SVT; and

Standard ADS-B In capabilities allows for enhanced traffic awareness and visual separation assistance during approaches

Customers also have the option of adding Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System (ROAAS), further supporting runway awareness by alerting pilots to potential runway overruns during the critical landing phase of flight.

About the Cessna Citation Latitude

The Citation Latitude midsize business jet, with a four-passenger range of 2,700 nautical miles (5,000 km) at high-speed cruise, is set apart from the competition by its combination of comfort and efficiency. The aircraft's class-leading take-off field length of 3,580 feet (1,091 m) provides operators with greater range out of short fields. Inside, the Citation Latitude offers an unrivaled cabin experience featuring the most open, spacious, bright and refined cabin environment in its category. With a flat floor and six feet of cabin height, innovation abounds with exceptional features designed throughout the aircraft.

