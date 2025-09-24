McCormick Systems to Debut Enhanced Digital Takeoff Technology at IEC SPARK 2025

CHANDLER, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / McCormick Systems, a leading provider of MEP estimating software solutions and a member of the Foundation Software family, will showcase its latest Design Estimating Pro software at the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) SPARK Conference & Trade Show, September 26-28 in Phoenix, Arizona.

IEC SPARK is one of the electrical industry's premier annual gatherings, bringing together contractors and systems professionals from across the merit shop electrical sector. The Independent Electrical Contractors Association serves as a non-profit trade organization dedicated to supporting electrical contractors who compete in the marketplace through superior performance, quality workmanship and professional business practices.

"Our partnership with IEC reflects our dedication to empowering electrical contractors," said Paul Wheaton, President of McCormick Systems. "IEC SPARK provides an excellent opportunity to connect with industry professionals and demonstrate how our Design Estimating Pro feature reduces estimating time through automated calculations, and combined with our integrated change order management, helps contractors improve accuracy, efficiency and profitability in today's competitive marketplace."

At IEC SPARK 2025, McCormick will showcase its comprehensive electrical estimating software capabilities, demonstrating how these solutions address the unique challenges facing IEC members. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of the all-in-one platform, where users can perform design and estimating in one program and learn how McCormick's technology can enhance their business operations and competitive advantage.

"We invite all IEC SPARK attendees to visit us at booth #231 to discover what McCormick can do for their business," added Wheaton. "Whether you're looking to improve estimating accuracy, reduce bid preparation time or streamline your estimating workflow, our team will be on hand to show you practical solutions that deliver real results to get rid of that potential confusion."

IEC SPARK takes place September 26-28, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. McCormick Systems will be located at booth #231 throughout the event. For event schedules and additional information, visit https://iecspark.com/.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick is an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical trades. McCormick features Design Estimating Pro - a digital takeoff tool where users can design-build in one program - built-in change order tracking and unlimited change order management. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

About IEC

The Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) is a non-profit trade organization for merit shop electrical and systems contractors. IEC promotes excellence in the electrical industry through education, advocacy and networking opportunities for its members. For more information, visit www.ieci.org.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

