Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025 20:26 Uhr
AsterINU Token Takes a Flying Start Blending Crypto Utility with Meme Culture through Seamless Cross-Chain Connectivity

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / AsterINU, the community-driven meme token offering seamless cross-chain connectivity, made a successful debut on Dexscreen. Since AsterINU became available on Sept 22nd, the token has experienced a dramatic rise in both price and trading volume, highlighting its rapid growth and increasing relevance in the crypto ecosystem.

AsterINU is more than just a meme token. By blending crypto utility with meme culture, it aims to reflect Aster's broader mission of fostering cross-chain interoperability. The project emphasizes community participation while offering investors exposure to a fast-moving, utility-inspired ecosystem.

Investors can easily purchase AsterINU through DEXTools and DEXTswap, particularly on the AsterINU/WBNB pool page, a trusted trading hub known for its speed and security. To buy, users simply connect their wallet via MetaMask, enter the desired amount of AsterINU, sign approval, and complete the swap.

The AsterINU smart contract address on the BNB chain is:

0x9f6c24232f1bba6ef47bcb81b9b9434acdb94444

The AsterINU/WBNB pair contract address is:

0xf5fda86bb33e46716dfcd845b2a78dff1e24567a

For convenience, purchasing options are also available through the official community channel: Buy at AsterINU Telegram

The AsterINU project is powered by its community-first approach, encouraging active participation and ongoing engagement. Through social channels and live updates, the token is building a movement that merges internet meme culture with serious crypto utility.

Follow AsterINU for the latest updates:

  • Official Website: https://asterinu.xyz/

  • Twitter (X): @AsterINUbsc

About AsterINU

AsterINU is a community-driven meme token inspired by Aster's mission of enabling seamless cross-chain connectivity. By bridging crypto utility with the viral power of meme culture, AsterINU is positioning itself as both an entertaining and functional digital asset. Its strong trading momentum, transparent distribution, and rapidly growing community highlight its potential as a rising force in decentralized finance.

Contact person: Dave Aston
Company name: Aster inu
Website: https://asterinu.xyz/
Email: contact@asterinu.xyz

SOURCE: AsterINU



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/asterinu-token-takes-a-flying-start-blending-crypto-utility-with-meme-1077759

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
