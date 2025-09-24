Anzeige
Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Half-Yearly Financial Report
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 20:30 Uhr
MERRILL LYNCH B.V. FILES HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrill Lynch B.V. today informs its security holders that its unaudited interim report and financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025 has been filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (the "AFM"), the competent authority of the Netherlands, Merrill Lynch B.V.'s home Member State.

Merrill Lynch B.V. makes available free of charge on its website its Annual and Half-Yearly Financial Reports filed with the AFM as soon as reasonably practicable after Merrill Lynch B.V. electronically files these documents with the AFM. These documents are posted on Bank of America Corporation's website at http://investor.bankofamerica.com/financial-information/subsidiary-and-country-disclosuresfbid=C0rA-iMt6oC.

The AFM maintains a website that contains reports and other information that issuers are required to file with it. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the AFM's page at http://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/alle-huidige-registers.aspx.

Copies of the above referenced information will also be made available, free of charge, by calling +31-20-5925-606 or upon written request to:

Merrill Lynch B.V
Amstelplein 1, Rembrandt Tower
27 Floor, 1096 HA, Amsterdam
The Netherlands

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/merrill-lynch-bv-files-half-yearly-financial-report-302566258.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
