NationWide Self Storage Announces Exclusive Storage Unit Deals Near Me for Vancouver Residents and Businesses

Offering Special Sale Price on 5x5 Units from $92/Month and 10x10 Units from $299/ Month

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / NationWide Self Storage, a leader in modern and secure self-storage solutions in Vancouver, is excited to announce new seasonal promotions, making it easier than ever for residents and businesses to find storage unit deals near me in Vancouver.

With premium, state-of-the-art facilities at 1223 E. Pender Street and 3680 Boundary Road as well as locations in Surrey/ White Rock and Kamloops, NationWide offers the newest, cleanest, and most technologically advanced self-storage in British Columbia.

This fall, customers can take advantage of limited-time promotions:

Storage units starting at just $49/month

1st Month FREE + 50% Off the Next 3 to 5 Months on select units

"Affordability and convenience are key when people search for 'storage unit deals near me,'" said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "We're proud to provide industry-leading security, 24/7 security, smartphone access, and exceptional customer service - all while offering some of the best storage prices in Vancouver."

NationWide Self Storage facilities feature:

Modern, climate-controlled units in a variety of sizes

Smart-access technology through the smartphone app

On-site Managers and Storage Experts delivering 5-star service

Convenient access for students, families, and businesses

Whether you're preparing for a move, decluttering for fall, or storing business inventory, NationWide Self Storage in Vancouver, Burnaby and Surrey have solutions tailored to your needs.

To learn more or reserve your unit today, call 778-357-0700 or visit https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca.

Availability is limited, for new tenants only; units at this price will go quickly. Prices and offers may vary by location and change without notice.

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-announces-exclusive-storage-unit-deals-n-1077767