Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2025 20:38 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NationWide Self Storage Announces Exclusive Storage Unit Deals Near Me for Vancouver Residents and Businesses

Offering Special Sale Price on 5x5 Units from $92/Month and 10x10 Units from $299/ Month

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / NationWide Self Storage, a leader in modern and secure self-storage solutions in Vancouver, is excited to announce new seasonal promotions, making it easier than ever for residents and businesses to find storage unit deals near me in Vancouver.

With premium, state-of-the-art facilities at 1223 E. Pender Street and 3680 Boundary Road as well as locations in Surrey/ White Rock and Kamloops, NationWide offers the newest, cleanest, and most technologically advanced self-storage in British Columbia.

This fall, customers can take advantage of limited-time promotions:

  • Storage units starting at just $49/month

  • 1st Month FREE + 50% Off the Next 3 to 5 Months on select units

"Affordability and convenience are key when people search for 'storage unit deals near me,'" said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "We're proud to provide industry-leading security, 24/7 security, smartphone access, and exceptional customer service - all while offering some of the best storage prices in Vancouver."

NationWide Self Storage facilities feature:

  • Modern, climate-controlled units in a variety of sizes

  • Smart-access technology through the smartphone app

  • On-site Managers and Storage Experts delivering 5-star service

  • Convenient access for students, families, and businesses

Whether you're preparing for a move, decluttering for fall, or storing business inventory, NationWide Self Storage in Vancouver, Burnaby and Surrey have solutions tailored to your needs.

To learn more or reserve your unit today, call 778-357-0700 or visit https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca.

Availability is limited, for new tenants only; units at this price will go quickly. Prices and offers may vary by location and change without notice.

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-announces-exclusive-storage-unit-deals-n-1077767

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.