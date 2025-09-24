Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2025 21:02 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HRO Today Baker's Dozen Named Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions a Top Recruitment Process Outsourcing Provider for the Sixteenth Year

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, part of the Engage2Excel group of companies, has been recognized as an RPO Leader on HRO Today Baker's Dozen list for 2025 Overall Midsize Deal RPO Leaders, ranking at #4

"It's a true privilege to once again be named a leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing by HRO Today, marking our sixteenth year," said Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to helping our clients attract and hire top talent in an evolving labor market. From navigating workforce reductions to supporting rapid hiring needs, we continue to provide agile, consultative solutions that drive efficiency and elevate the experience for candidates and hiring teams alike. The passion, care and creativity our team brings to each client partnership is what makes this achievement so meaningful."

The Baker's Dozen highlights the top RPO providers from hundreds of companies nationwide. HRO Today analyzes results across three subcategories: breadth of service, size of deals, and quality of service to determine an overall ranking from this data.

"We're grateful to have earned a spot on the HRO Today Baker's Dozen list for the sixteenth time," said Andrea Shepherd, Chief Customer Officer for Engage2Excel. "The primary goal of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions is to fulfill our commitment to helping organizations attract and retain top talent by using technology and our people to provide an exceptional experience for both candidates and hiring managers. As market dynamics continue to shift, we remain dedicated to helping organizations find top talent while enabling their Human Resource teams to focus on strategic initiatives. I am immensely proud of the dedication and care our team shows every day, ensuring our clients' success."

Click here to view the 2025 complete list of rankings.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client programs, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

Contact Information

Melissa Meunier
VP of Marketing
mmeunier@engage2excel.com
508.222.2900

.

SOURCE: Engage2Excel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hro-today-bakers-dozen-named-engage2excel-recruitment-solutions-1077587

