Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Honored by Seattle Times Best of the PNW 2025 with Gold Award Winner for Gutters

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Auburn-based and family-owned Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is proud to announce its recognition as a Gold Award Winner for Gutters in the 2025 Best in the PNW, as conducted by The Seattle Times. This award underscores the company's continued commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and community trust across the Pacific Northwest.

"We are deeply honored to be selected by our community in the Best in the PNW," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "This win is a tribute to our team's dedication and the loyal support of our customers. We strive every day to deliver best-in-class service, and this recognition motivates us to push even harder."

The Gold Award for Gutters comes at a pivotal moment for Guardian, following its strategic expansion into K-Guard gutters, a seamless, clog-free system designed to combine superior functionality with curb appeal. The decision to add K-Guard to Guardian's service portfolio was intentional-part of a long-term strategy to elevate the company's offerings and meet the growing needs of homeowners seeking reliable, maintenance-free gutter solutions. By integrating K-Guard, Guardian not only expanded its services but also positioned itself as a market leader in the gutter industry, demonstrating foresight and innovation in a highly competitive home services market.

Best in the PNW, now in its third year, celebrates what makes the Pacific Northwest unique and exceptional. More than 10,000 businesses, organizations, and individuals competed across nearly 300 categories in 2025, with over 944,000 votes cast and more than 359,000 ballots submitted by over 216,000 people. The program highlights the businesses and people locals love and trust.

For Guardian, this recognition reflects far more than just a vote of confidence; it validates a clear and intentional path of growth. With the addition of K-Guard gutters, Guardian has expanded its reputation beyond roofing into a full-service provider for roofing, gutters, attic insulation, and more. This evolution shows that Guardian didn't just stumble into becoming "the best"-the company set out to raise the bar in gutter services and achieved it through innovation, craftsmanship, and customer-first service.

As Guardian grows, it remains committed to the values that have defined the company since its founding: investing in its workforce, prioritizing community involvement, and delivering the highest quality solutions to homeowners across Washington and Oregon.

Founded in 2005, Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Portland and Seattle markets serving Washington state counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clark, and Thurston; and now Oregon counties of Marion, Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Yamhill, as well.

Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. In 2024, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, an A+-rated company by the Better Business Bureau, was named as a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. The family-owned company was also recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com. Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

