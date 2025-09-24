Same-day support highlights e.l.f.'s continued commitment to stand with EVERY eye, lip and face

e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), is putting the capital E in Every eye, lip and face as it expands its partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club for the Carabao Cup competition.

In this milestone moment, Tottenham Hotspur Women face Aston Villa at 7:00 PM BST, while the Men's team takes on Doncaster in the Carabao Cup at 7:45 PM BST: both teams proudly wearing the e.l.f. name on their kits. This appearance amplifies the brand's commitment to democratize access to playing fields for all.

"We are thrilled to see both Tottenham Hotspur Women and Men take the pitch tonight with e.l.f. on their kits, marking our first-ever presence in men's sport in the U.K., while continuing our strong commitment to the women's game," said Hannah Roberts, VP,Marketing, e.l.f. Beauty."This partnership moves beyond visibility; it's about demonstrating that beauty and empowerment belong everywhere: on every pitch, with every player, and across every fan community. e.l.f. has always championed inclusivity, accessibility, and cultural impact, and tonight is another step in shaping norms, connecting communities, and inspiring confidence both on and off the field."

For more than 20 years, e.l.f. has shown up in unexpected places to make beauty and empowerment accessible to all. Since day one, the brand has been committed to democratizing access, whether to beauty, the boardroom, equity in sports, or the pursuit of big dreams.

In September 2025, e.l.f. announced its partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Women as the Official Back of Shirt Partner, as part of a shared ambition to champion the growth of women's football. e.l.f. will support the women's team through the rest of the Barclays Women's Super League season until May 2026 to deliver unique activations, innovative content, and community initiatives focused on leaving a lasting legacy of empowering females on and off the field.

e.l.f. is no stranger to making noise at big games. As one of the only beauty brands to show up during the Super Bowl in the U.S. from 2023-2025, e.l.f. connected with a significant part of the millions-strong community that was being underserved with relevant content.

e.l.f. empowers women who are breaking barriers and redefining what's possible. e.l.f. also supports the NWSL and NWSL players Melanie Barcenas, Abby Dahlkemper, Lo'eau LaBonta, and Jaedyn Shaw, The Billie Jean King Cup, the Professional Women's Hockey League and PWHL player Kendall Coyne Schofield, professional race car driver Katherine Legge, and others to build a platform that celebrates, elevates, and supports women in sports.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

