Paolo Fidanza, Founder and CEO of Keo World, has been nominated in two prestigious categories at the 15th edition of the Le Fonti Awards®: Best CEO and Excellence of the Year in Innovation Leadership Inspiring Leader. In addition, Fidanza will take the stage as a speaker at the CEO Summit, the exclusive business forum that brings together the most influential leaders in the economic and financial sectors.

The ceremony will take place on October 9, 2025, at Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan, the historic headquarters of the Italian Stock Exchange and one of the most iconic venues for business excellence in Europe.

A Global Benchmark Event

The Le Fonti Awards®are internationally recognized as one of the most influential platforms for leadership, innovation, and corporate excellence. With a certified community of over 10.5 million professionals worldwide, the event has become a unique stage to highlight outstanding careers and generate opportunities for expansion across global markets.

The selection of finalists is the result of a rigorous evaluation process carried out by the Le Fonti Editorial Board and Scientific Committee, supported by in-depth industry research. According to the organizers, 85% of companies and professionals awarded at the Le Fonti Awards®experience significant growth in business development and international projection following their participation.

Paolo Fidanza: Innovation and Inspiring Leadership

Fidanza's double nomination reflects his pivotal role in reshaping the fintech landscape through Keo World, which delivers innovative B2B credit and payment solutions across multiple international markets. Under his leadership, Keo has stood out for deploying AI Blockchain innovation, driving financial inclusion, accelerating digital transformation, and fostering more agile financial ecosystems.

The CEO Summit and Gala Dinner

As part of the Le Fonti Awards®, the CEO Summit will provide an exclusive forum for dialogue among global business leaders, financial institutions, and top-tier professional firms. Following this, the Awards Ceremony will honor the year's most outstanding organizations and executives, concluding with an elegant Gala Dinner the perfect setting for high-level networking.

Fidanza's recognition underscores Keo World's growing international reputation as a dynamic and visionary force in the global fintech and AI sectors.

