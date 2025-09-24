Shoreline Recovery Center Marks International Overdose Awareness Day, Honoring Families, First Responders, and Recovery Advocates

The Encinitas facility shines a light on families, first responders, and individuals in recovery while calling for education, compassion, and action in the fight against addiction.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Shoreline Recovery Center is joining communities worldwide on August 31 to observe International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event dedicated to remembering lives lost, reducing stigma, and supporting families, first responders, and individuals in recovery. As one of San Diego County's leading providers of compassionate substance use treatment, Shoreline Recovery Center is highlighting this year's theme, "Recognizing Those People Who Go Unseen," by honoring the critical yet often overlooked roles played in the fight against addiction.

Often when people think of an overdose, it's an impaired individual who has lost control of their mind and body. They are labeled as an addict or junkie, which reinforces and perpetuates stereotypes and misinformation.

In other words, stigma. With communities around the world coming together later this month to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day, Shoreline Recovery Center continues to provide accessible and compassionate substance use treatment at its Encinitas-based facility.

This global health awareness day aims to raise public knowledge about overdoses, reduce the stigma around drug-related deaths, and honor the grief felt by families and friends.

This year's theme, "Recognizing Those People Who Go Unseen," focuses on the importance of acknowledging individuals in recovery, their family members and first responders, who are often overlooked in the fight against addiction.

In 2025, overdose remains one of the most serious public health crises in the U.S., with more than 100,000 deaths annually, according to recent data. Those numbers are despite many accidental overdoses preventable through education, access to treatment, and overdose-reversal medications like naloxone.

It takes a village to support those in the throes of addiction. From purposeful treatment, to accessible resources and empathy from friends and family, it's easier to find hope and begin their journey toward healing.

"No one should feel alone in their grief or their recovery," said Shoreline Recovery Center Clinical Director Mike Gallagher. "We're committed to being part of the solution through education, harm reduction, treatment options and relentless compassion."

On Aug. 31, it's "Time to remember. Time to act."

People can participate by honoring the lives lost to overdose and supporting those affected by drug use with a candlelight vigil, memorial or silent walk for remembrance and reflection. They can also wear a silver ribbon as a reminder of those who died and to take action to prevent future tragedies.

Individuals can also attend or host a naloxone training with free demonstrations and distributions of the life-saving medication.

"No matter how you choose to observe International Overdose Awareness Day, any act to bring awareness matters," Gallagher said. "Each gesture helps fight the stigma, spread knowledge and promotes healing within communities." For years, Shoreline Recovery Center has partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and other local mental health and substance use facilities.

Shoreline focuses on harm reduction education, overdose prevention training, grief support resources for families and loved ones, and incorporates real life recovery stories to help encourage, inspire change.

"Overdose affects people from all walks of life," said Shoreline Recovery Center Therapist Max Kubota. "This day is not only about remembrance, but also education, action, and hope."

International Overdose Awareness Day was first held in 2001 in St. Kilda, Victoria, Australia. Today, it is observed in more than 40 countries.

SOURCE: Shoreline Recovery Center

