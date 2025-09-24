Anzeige
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: A2DLV9 | ISIN: FR0013233012 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IV
Xetra
23.09.25 | 17:12
4,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 22:10 Uhr
51 Leser
INVENTIVA: Inventiva to Host Analyst and Investor Event on October 8, 2025

  • Program will include an update on the Company's lead asset, lanifibranor, ahead of anticipated Phase 3 NATiV3 topline results in the second half of 2026
  • Three renowned international experts and a patient representative will highlight key trends shaping the MASH treatment landscape

Daix) ("Inventiva" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), today announced that the Company will host an analyst and investor event, providing a strategic corporate update ahead of anticipated Phase 3 topline results for lanifibranor, Inventiva's lead asset for MASH. The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, from 11:30am to 2:00pm ET/5:30pm to 8:00pm CET, in New York City and available live via webcast.

Agenda topics will include:

  • Lanifibranor's anticipated positioning in a large global market
  • A deep dive into lanifibranor's mechanism of action and clinical evidence to date, including key findings from the Phase 2b trial
  • The design and objectives of the ongoing Phase 3 study as well as a progress update and overview of patient baseline characteristics
  • How lanifibranor, driven by its dual intrahepatic and extrahepatic activity, is uniquely suited to address critical unmet needs in MASH.

In addition to presentations from Inventiva's leadership, the program will feature insights from distinguished key opinion leaders in the MASH field and a patient representative, including:

  • Nezam Afdhal, MD, Chief of the division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School
  • William Alazawi, MD, Professor of Hepatology and Director of Research at the Queen Mary University of London
  • Henry E. Chang, Executive Director of the Fatty Liver Foundation
  • Arun Sanyal, MD, Director at the Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health School of Medicine Internal Medicine Virginia Commonwealth University and co-principal investigator of the Phase 3 NATiV3 study.

Those who would like to participate may register for the live webcast HERE. A webcast replay will be available in the "Investors" section of the Inventiva website at http://www.inventivapharma.comshortly after the conclusion of the event.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.
Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Contacts

Inventiva

Pascaline Clerc
EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs
media@inventivapharma.com (mailto:media@inventivapharma.com)
+1 202 499 8937		ICR Healthcare
Alexis Feinberg
Media Relations
inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com
+1 203 939 2225

ICR Healthcare
Patricia L. Bank
Investor Relations

patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com (mailto:patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com)
+1 415 513 1284

Attachment

  • Inventiva - PR - Analyst and Investor Day October 8 - EN - 09 24 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/00ee99fd-363d-45cf-9f56-25d883f03fd0)

