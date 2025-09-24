Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: A3D38R | ISIN: US0547548588 | Ticker-Symbol: AY20
Lang & Schwarz
24.09.25 | 07:00
1,570 Euro
-100,00 % -1,570
24.09.2025 22:26 Uhr
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Conferences

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, today announced management will participate at the following investor conferences:

MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Location: New York City
Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3142/53024

Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Location: Virtual
Presentation Time: 2:45 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/K8vDlaelmAd

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout both events. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at aytu@lythampartners.com.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and a line of legacy products, including Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aytu-biopharma-to-present-at-upcoming-september-2025-conferences-1076820

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
