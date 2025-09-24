Auna Intends to Meet with Debt and Equity Investors to Assess Alternatives to Raise Funds to Expand its Operations in Mexico and Strengthen its Capital Structure

Auna S.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare services provider in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, today announced the expansion of its insurance network in Mexico, significantly broadening its national footprint, as well as its intent to meet with debt and equity investors.

Through partnerships with leading healthcare institutions, including Médica Sur in Mexico City, San Javier in Guadalajara, Simnsa in Tijuana, Centros Médicos de Especialidades Cd Juárez in Ciudad Juárez, and with four additional medical centers in León, Mérida, Querétaro, and Puebla, Auna now can provide its OncoMexico members integrated, high-quality care across Mexico's most economically dynamic urban centers. In addition, Auna has also partnered with Welbe, a nationwide digital platform that enables patients to easily manage preventive care appointments, further enhancing access and strengthening patient engagement across Mexico.

To further expand Auna's operations in Mexico, the Company plans to invest approximately US$500 million in Mexico's principal cities during the next three to five years, building additional capacity and deepening the integration of its healthcare services to better serve local communities. Accordingly, Auna plans to arrange meetings with debt and equity investors in the coming weeks and months as it is actively evaluating alternatives to raise funds for these investments as well as to further improve its capital structure by reducing and refinancing a portion of its indebtedness. These alternatives may include potential debt and/or equity financings, with the aim of limiting leverage to three times Net Debt-to-EBITDA upon completion of these financings. There is no assurance, however, that any of these financings will be completed.

Additionally, following the recent listing of Auna's class A shares on the Lima Stock Exchange, the Company announces that it meets the eligibility criteria for inclusion in three indices of the MSCI. While Auna is optimistic about being included in these indices, no assurances can be given that it will ultimately be included in any of them.

About Auna

Auna is one of Latin America's leading healthcare platforms, with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. It prioritizes prevention and focuses on complex diseases that represent the highest healthcare spending. Its mission is to transform healthcare by delivering access to a highly integrated offering of services in low-penetration markets across Spanish-speaking Latin America.

Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of the region's largest modern healthcare platforms, consisting of a horizontally integrated network of medical care centers and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncology and general health plans. As of June 30, 2025, Auna's network included 31 healthcare facilities-hospitals, ambulatory centers, and prevention and wellness centers-with a total of 2,323 beds and 1.4 million health plan members.

