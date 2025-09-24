ERP Advisors Group Examines Major 2025 & 2026 Software Trends Across Industries

On Thursday, September 11th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, and Rebekah McCabe, ERP Industry Guru, highlighted key software trends across 2025 and made predictions for 2026.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / On Thursday, September 11th, The ERP Advisor Podcast hosted Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and Rebekah McCabe, Digital Marketing Manager, to discuss what software trends took place in major industries in 2025, and what changes we can expect in 2026.

Watch the full webinar here.

Mr. Windle started by discussing the largest software-related disruptors across all industries in 2025, explaining, "If we look at 2025…there were of course political factors that occurred alongside trying to work through the economy and tariffs…making the desire for flexible software come into play. And then, of course, AI."

Mr. Windle followed this up stating, "Several years from now...we will look back at 2025 and say 'Wow, we had no idea what groundwork was being laid'…I think it was a ground-setting year for what's to come."

Then, Mr. Windle broke down AI's expected impact across different industries in 2026, discussing how, "all of the industries we discuss are going to benefit in ways that they have yet to realize, especially from the GPUs that are coming online, these data centers that are coming online, and the investments like Oracle is doing with OpenAI."

In closing, Mr. Windle emphasized the importance of keeping your focus on your people and your culture, telling listeners, "Going forward, if you just talk to your people and find out what is needed or wanted, and you deliver it with technology solutions, you can do things that were previously unattainable."

