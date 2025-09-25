Skill Stacker: Crypto Education Token $STKR Surges 5,000% as 40% of Supply Gets Staked by Investors

With rapid adoption, strong investor conviction, and a mission to train millions for the future of work, Skill Stacker is redefining how people learn, earn, and build wealth in the digital economy

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Skill Stacker, the decentralized learning and earning ecosystem powered by the Solana blockchain, today announced a major milestone as its token ($STKR) has surged over 5,000% since July, reaching a market capitalization above $4.3 million.

With over 1,000 token holders and a thriving community of more than 1,500 members across multiple platforms, Skill Stacker is pioneering a new model of peer-to-peer education and digital opportunity. Unlike speculative projects, the $STKR community has demonstrated long-term conviction: over 40% of the total token supply is locked by holders, signaling strong belief in the platform's mission and sustainability.

Redefining Education in Web3

Skill Stacker is building what it calls a "skills-based economy" - a decentralized system where individuals are rewarded for learning, contributing, and creating real-world value. The $STKR token fuels this model by providing access to premium learning resources, mentorship, governance participation, and tokenized rewards.

"Education is shifting from being an extractive system to becoming a participatory economy," said Adrian Boysel, Founder of Skill Stacker. "With $STKR, we are proving that learning and contribution can generate both personal growth and financial empowerment."

A Growing Ecosystem of Tools and Innovation

The Skill Stacker ecosystem includes:

BrandButler.ai - AI-powered brand growth software enabling businesses of all sizes to access advanced tools without requiring prior AI knowledge or expensive agencies.

Skill Stacker Circle - A peer-to-peer community marketplace where members exchange skills, mentorship, and token-gated resources.

Meme Militia NFT Collection - A Web3-native marketing collective that rewards creators for producing viral, market-moving memes, with payouts in $STKR.

Momentum and Future Vision

Since its launch, Skill Stacker has gained traction at record speed:

1,000+ holders and 1,500+ active community members .

Over 40% of supply locked by the community , reinforcing confidence and reducing circulating supply.

Market cap exceeding $4.3M, with more than 1,000% growth since launch.

Looking ahead, the project plans to expand its decentralized learning marketplace, launch AI-powered certifications, and integrate more earning opportunities, positioning itself at the intersection of blockchain, education, and artificial intelligence.

"Skill Stacker is not just another token," added Boysel. "It's an ecosystem designed to disrupt outdated education systems and give people the tools, ownership, and opportunities they need to thrive in the digital age."

About Skill Stacker ($STKR)

Skill Stacker is a decentralized learning and earning ecosystem built on Solana. Its mission is to transform education into a peer-to-peer, skills-based economy where individuals are rewarded for learning, contributing, and building real-world value. Through the $STKR token, BrandButler.ai, and the Meme Militia NFT, Skill Stacker is pioneering a new model of tokenized education and community-driven growth.

