ISTANBUL, TR / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Smile Hair Clinic has officially been awarded an A-Rated Certificate by TEMOS International Healthcare Accreditation, a milestone that places the clinic in rarefied company and marks it as the first hair transplant clinic globally to earn this level of recognition. Smile Hair Clinic's announcement and TEMOS's confirmation underline a dual achievement: the clinic's commitment to clinical quality and the growing international visibility of hair restoration as a discipline with rigorous, auditable standards.

Why this accreditation matters

Medical accreditation is more than a plaque on the wall; it's a structured assessment of systems, safety protocols, patient pathways, and continuous improvement processes. TEMOS evaluates outpatient and ambulatory care programs against international benchmarks for patient safety, clinical governance, information security, and patient experience. An A-Rating from TEMOS indicates a clinic not only meets those benchmarks but has demonstrated excellence across the accreditation framework. TEMOS itself publicized Smile Hair Clinic's achievement and highlighted that this is a world-first for a specialized hair transplant clinic.

For prospective patients (particularly those considering medical travel) accreditation from a recognized, independent body reduces uncertainty. It signals that clinical protocols are standardized, that infection control and perioperative pathways follow international best practice, and that outcomes tracking and patient communications are formally embedded in the clinic's operations.

What Smile Hair Clinic did to stand out?

Becoming TEMOS-accredited requires documented systems and transparent processes. In Smile Hair Clinic's case, the pathway to the A-Rating involved a thorough review of clinical governance, staff qualifications, procedure consent processes, aftercare and follow-up systems, and the clinic's approach to patient information and confidentiality. TEMOS's report and the clinic's own press materials note a strong emphasis on patient-centered care and measurable quality indicators.

Clinics that reach this level typically demonstrate:

Consistent clinical audit cycles,

Rigorous training and credentialing for surgical teams,

Standardized pre-op screening and post-op follow-up,

Evidence of infection prevention measures and sterile workflows,

Robust patient feedback mechanisms.

Dr. Mehmet Erdogan , one of the co-founders of the clinic states that "This certificate is not just a document; it is proof of our promise to provide patients with the highest quality care at international standards. We are proud to represent Turkey on the global stage."

Dr. Gökay Bilgin , other co-founder of the clinic added: "Success is not only about medical excellence, but also about safety, ethical values, and a sustainable approach to quality. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to patient safety and continuous improvement."

What does "TEMOS A-Rating" mean when you are searching for a hair transplant clinic?

Confirms the clinic operates to international outpatient care standards.

Indicates ongoing quality monitoring is in place - not a one-off inspection.

Reassures patients that the clinic's policies (safety, privacy, documentation) were independently verified.

These assurances practically reduce risk for patients and help the clinic benchmark itself against international peers.

The impact on medical tourism and patient choice

Turkey has long been a global hub for hair restoration. The sector's competitiveness has pushed clinics to refine techniques, reduce costs, and package comprehensive patient journeys (travel, lodging, surgery, aftercare). Accreditation raises the bar: it differentiates providers who invest in systems and safety from those that compete only on price. For international patients, an A-rated TEMOS certificate is an immediate filter when choosing between clinics that may otherwise appear similar online. Yahoo Finance and major press outlets amplified Smile Hair Clinic's news, signaling that the recognition matters beyond local industry circles.

Patient experience: What to look for beyond the certificate?

Accreditation is a strong signal, but patients should also evaluate personal fit and specifics of care. Look for:

Transparent before/after documentation and real patient testimonials,

Clear preoperative screening that addresses medical history and expectations,

Explicit aftercare plans including follow-up visits or telehealth checks,

Clear communication about graft numbers, techniques (FUE, DHI, etc.), and realistic timelines for growth.

Combine the objective reassurance of accreditation with subjective measures - how the clinic communicates, whether you feel heard in consultation, and whether logistical aspects (travel, accommodation, follow-up) are straightforward.

How might this influence standards across the industry?

When a specialty clinic becomes the first to achieve a high international rating, it often triggers a ripple effect. Competitors that previously prioritized volume or price will feel pressure to invest in systems and to seek comparable external validation. For international regulators and patient advocacy groups, the event demonstrates that hair transplant clinics can and should be assessed using the same frameworks as other ambulatory specialties. TEMOS's announcement of Smile Hair Clinic's accreditation may therefore serve as a benchmark moment for hair transplant providers worldwide.

Behind the scenes: Clinical governance and continuous improvement

Sustaining accreditation is about continuous improvement. That means regular clinical audits, morbidity and complication review meetings, staff continuing professional development, and mechanisms for responding to patient feedback. Clinics that treat accreditation as an annual checkbox tend not to retain high standards; the most resilient providers build quality into everyday practice, from patient intake to long-term outcome measurement.

Smile Hair Clinic's statements and the TEMOS notice emphasize these ongoing systems - evidence that the clinic's leadership views accreditation as the start of a quality journey, not the finish line.

For clinicians and administrators: Lessons to take away

If you lead a practice in outpatient surgery or hair restoration, the Smile Hair Clinic case offers practical lessons:

Treat accreditation as a systems project (process maps, SOPs, data capture)

Invest in staff training and documentation - governance is proven by records

Prioritize infection control and patient communication equally

Build patient feedback loops that feed into service redesign

These changes not only prepare an organization for inspection but also improve day-to-day care and outcomes.

