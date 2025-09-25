Atosa USA, Inc.: Atosa USA Awarded Equipment Vendor of the Year by International Dairy Queen

BREA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Atosa USA, a premier manufacturer of commercial kitchen equipment, announced today that it has been named Equipment Vendor of the Year by International Dairy Queen (IDQ), the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation, which is the franchisor of DQ® restaurants.

Atosa USA Awarded Equipment Vendor of the Year by International Dairy Queen

Michael Shao, President and CEO of Atosa USA, and Jill Hunt, Director of National Account Sales at Atosa USA, accepting the Vendor of the Year Award.

The award was presented at DQ Supply Chain Summit 2025 on September 18 by Dan Kropp, chief supply chain and development officer at IDQ.

"Atosa USA has gone above and beyond to ensure that DQ franchise owners have the highest quality and most innovative kitchen solutions to deliver consistently positive customer experiences," said Kropp. "On behalf of IDQ, we congratulate Atosa on this recognition and thank them for their dedication to the DQ system."

The Equipment Vendor of the Year Award is granted annually to a DQ vendor that supports DQ franchise owners with the highest quality equipment or equipment distribution services while serving as a key resource throughout the year. As a supplier of refrigeration equipment to DQ restaurants in the U.S., Atosa USA has achieved excellence in the equipment industry and provided quality customer support with a consultative approach to DQ franchise owners.

"At Atosa USA, our reputation is built on exceptional service and top-tier quality, and we're proud to bring that value to support the DQ system," said Jennifer Ward, Chief Revenue Officer at Atosa USA. "We are honored to receive this award, and we thank IDQ for their support."

Atosa provides commercial refrigeration equipment to DQ restaurants in the U.S. and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for two years.

About Atosa USA

Atosa is a global leader in commercial foodservice equipment, recognized for its commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service. Offering a diverse product line that includes refrigeration, cooking equipment, ice machines, combi ovens, and advanced kitchen automation, Atosa delivers reliable, efficient, and durable solutions to meet the needs of modern foodservice operators. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and sustainability, Atosa continues to set industry standards, empowering restaurants, hotels and institutions worldwide. Backed by a global network and a dedication to excellence, Atosa remains at the forefront of shaping the future of commercial foodservice. For more information, visit Atosausa.com.

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen, Inc., based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,700 DQ restaurants in more than 20 countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

