Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Kovo+ Holdings Inc. (TSXV: KOVO) ("Kovo" or the "Company") today announces the resignation of Justin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, due to health reasons effective immediately. The Board of Directors accepts Mr. Anderson's resignation with deep appreciation for his contributions and thanks him for his service and dedication to Kovo.

Michael Steele, a current director of the Corporation, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Steele brings years of expertise in financing, mergers and acquisitions, and scaling companies that will ensure continuity of leadership and ongoing commitment to advancing Kovo's strategic objectives.

Mr. Anderson will continue to support Kovo during a transition period to ensure an orderly handover of responsibilities.

Chairman Peter Bak stated:

"We are enormously grateful to Justin for his strong leadership through a period of critical transformation for Kovo. Justin took on the difficult task of restructuring, refocusing our operations, and creating stability. Thanks to his vision, we have laid the groundwork for sustained growth, particularly across our Medical Billing and AI Services segments. We wish Justin well in his recovery and remain deeply appreciative of his service."

Michael Steele, incoming CEO, added:

"I am honored by the trust the Board has placed in me. I intend to build on the foundation Justin established. Our future is promising - with focused strategy, disciplined execution, and the talented team in place, I am confident in Kovo's ability to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders."

About Kovo+ Holdings Inc.

Kovo is a versatile technology company leading the charge in AI initiatives to drive impact and innovation across diverse industries. Kovo remains committed to its core business-model of strategic growth opportunities within mid-market Medical Billing firms, where business optimization synergies are significant. Moving forward, Kovo will integrate accretive additions in the broader healthcare sector and pursue opportunities in adjacent markets. Dedicated to revolutionizing business process optimization through technological advancements and evolving AI-applied methods, Kovo embodies a commitment to profitability that is both ensured and enduring. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up to date on Kovo news, visit www.kovoplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These include, without limitation, continuing uncertainties related to leadership transition, the health of key individuals, operational and financial performance, market conditions, regulatory environment, and the execution of corporate strategies. Kovo assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

